<h2>Playoffs

OSAA/OnPoint Community Credit Union

Class 2A-1A Baseball

First Round

Monday

Bandon at Nestucca

Lost River at Glide

Culver at Central Linn

St. Paul at Santiam

Dufur at Lakeview

Pilot Rock at Hosanna Christian

Second Round

Wednesday

Bandon or Nestucca at Knappa

Regis at Neah-Kah-Nie

Lost River or Glide at Reedsport

Culver or Central Linn at Umpqua Valley Christian

St. Paul or Santiam at Kennedy

Dufur or Lakeview at Grant Union

Toledo at North Douglas

Pilot Rock or Hosanna Christian at Monroe

Class 2A-1A Softball

First Round

Monday

Colton at Lost River

Gervais at Waldport

Lakeview at Knappa

Monroe at Echo/Stanfield

Bandon at Santiam

St. Paul at Glide

Second Round

Wednesday

Colton or Lost River at Grant Union

North Douglas at Bonanza

Gervais or Waldport at Central Linn

Lakeview or Knappa at Weston-McEwen

Monroe or Echo/Stanfield at Toledo

Bandon or Santiam at Vernonia

Oakland at Kennedy

St. Paul or Glide at Union/Cove

Class 5A Baseball

First Round

Wednesday

Hillsboro at Central

Ashland at La Salle Prep

Crater at Silverton

Putnam at Thurston

North Salem at Churchill

Hood River Valley at West Albany

Wilsonville at Pendleton

Crook County at Crescent Valley

Class 5A Softball

First Round

Wednesday

North Bend at Ridgeview

Eagle Point at Central

Thurston at Pendleton

Churchill at West Albany

Lebanon at Hillsboro

La Salle Prep at Crater

Putnam at Dallas

St. Helens at Hood River Valley

Class 4A Baseball

First Round

Wednesday

Elmira at Banks

Gladstone at Newport

Phoenix at Junction City

Valley Catholic at Hidden Valley

Astoria at North Marion

Sweet Home at La Garande

Philomath at Baker

Seaside at Henley

Class 4A Softball

First Round

Wednesday

Mazama at La Grande

Sweet Home at Gladstone

Ontario at Marist Catholic

Astoria at Junction City

Elmira at Banks

Stayton at McLoughlin

Madras at Philomath

Cascade at Henley

