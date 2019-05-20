<h2>Playoffs
OSAA/OnPoint Community Credit Union
Class 2A-1A Baseball
First Round
Monday
Bandon at Nestucca
Lost River at Glide
Culver at Central Linn
St. Paul at Santiam
Dufur at Lakeview
Pilot Rock at Hosanna Christian
Second Round
Wednesday
Bandon or Nestucca at Knappa
Regis at Neah-Kah-Nie
Lost River or Glide at Reedsport
Culver or Central Linn at Umpqua Valley Christian
St. Paul or Santiam at Kennedy
Dufur or Lakeview at Grant Union
Toledo at North Douglas
Pilot Rock or Hosanna Christian at Monroe
Class 2A-1A Softball
First Round
Monday
Colton at Lost River
Gervais at Waldport
Lakeview at Knappa
Monroe at Echo/Stanfield
Bandon at Santiam
St. Paul at Glide
Second Round
Wednesday
Colton or Lost River at Grant Union
North Douglas at Bonanza
Gervais or Waldport at Central Linn
Lakeview or Knappa at Weston-McEwen
Monroe or Echo/Stanfield at Toledo
Bandon or Santiam at Vernonia
Oakland at Kennedy
St. Paul or Glide at Union/Cove
Class 5A Baseball
First Round
Wednesday
Hillsboro at Central
Ashland at La Salle Prep
Crater at Silverton
Putnam at Thurston
North Salem at Churchill
Hood River Valley at West Albany
Wilsonville at Pendleton
Crook County at Crescent Valley
Class 5A Softball
First Round
Wednesday
North Bend at Ridgeview
Eagle Point at Central
Thurston at Pendleton
Churchill at West Albany
Lebanon at Hillsboro
La Salle Prep at Crater
Putnam at Dallas
St. Helens at Hood River Valley
Class 4A Baseball
First Round
Wednesday
Elmira at Banks
Gladstone at Newport
Phoenix at Junction City
Valley Catholic at Hidden Valley
Astoria at North Marion
Sweet Home at La Garande
Philomath at Baker
Seaside at Henley
Class 4A Softball
First Round
Wednesday
Mazama at La Grande
Sweet Home at Gladstone
Ontario at Marist Catholic
Astoria at Junction City
Elmira at Banks
Stayton at McLoughlin
Madras at Philomath
Cascade at Henley