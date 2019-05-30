<h2>High School Playoffs
OSAA/On Point Community Credit Union
Class 2A-1A Baseball
Championship
Friday
At Volcanoes Stadium
Umpqua Valley Christian vs. Kennedy, 1:30 p.m.
Class 2A-1A Softball
Championship
Friday
At Jane Sanders Stadium
North Douglas vs. Kennedy, 5 p.m.
Class 5A Baseball
Championship
Saturday
At Volcanoes Stadium
Central vs. Pendleton, 5 p.m.
Class 5A Softball
Championship
Saturday
At Jane Sanders Stadium
Ridgeview vs. Dallas, 2 p.m.
Class 4A Baseball
Championship
Saturday
At Volcanoes Stadium
Banks vs. Henley, 10 a.m.
Class 4A Softball
Championship
Saturday
At Jane Sanders Stadium
La Grande vs. Henley, 5 p.m.
Class 3A Baseball
Championship
Friday
At Volcanoes Stadium
Warrenton vs. La Pine, 5 p.m.
Class 3A Softball
Championship
Friday
At Jane Sanders Stadium
Clatskanie vs. Dayton, 2 p.m.
Class 6A Baseball
Championship
Saturday
At Volcanoes Stadium
Jesuit vs. Central Catholic, 1:30 p.m.
Class 6A Softball
Championship
Saturday
At Jane Sanders Stadium
Sheldon vs. Tualatin, 11 a.m.