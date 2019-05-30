<h2>High School Playoffs

OSAA/On Point Community Credit Union

Class 2A-1A Baseball

Championship

Friday

At Volcanoes Stadium

Umpqua Valley Christian vs. Kennedy, 1:30 p.m. 

Class 2A-1A Softball

Championship

Friday

At Jane Sanders Stadium

North Douglas vs. Kennedy, 5 p.m. 

Class 5A Baseball

Championship

Saturday

At Volcanoes Stadium

Central vs. Pendleton, 5 p.m. 

Class 5A Softball

Championship

Saturday

At Jane Sanders Stadium

Ridgeview vs. Dallas, 2 p.m. 

Class 4A Baseball

Championship

Saturday

At Volcanoes Stadium

Banks vs. Henley, 10 a.m. 

Class 4A Softball

Championship

Saturday

At Jane Sanders Stadium

La Grande vs. Henley, 5 p.m. 

Class 3A Baseball

Championship

Friday

At Volcanoes Stadium

Warrenton vs. La Pine, 5 p.m. 

Class 3A Softball

Championship

Friday

At Jane Sanders Stadium

Clatskanie vs. Dayton, 2 p.m. 

Class 6A Baseball

Championship

Saturday

At Volcanoes Stadium

Jesuit vs. Central Catholic, 1:30 p.m. 

Class 6A Softball

Championship

Saturday

At Jane Sanders Stadium

Sheldon vs. Tualatin, 11 a.m. 

