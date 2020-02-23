<h2>High School Playoffs

BASKETBALL

OSAA/On Point Community Credit Union

Class 3A Girls

First Round

Winner to State Tournament

Friday

De La Salle North Catholic at Clatskanie

Harrisburg at Yamhill-Carlton

Salem Academy at Brookings-Harbor

Cascade Christian at Willamina

Horizon Christian at Pleasant Hill

Santiam Christian at Burns

Vale at Oregon Episcopal

Portland Adventist at Sutherlin

Class 3A Boys

First Round

Winner to State Tournament

Saturday

Yamhill-Carlton at De La Salle North Catholic

Oregon Episcopal at Rainier

Sutherlin at Creswell

Nyssa at Amity

Pleasant Hill at Salem Academy

Enterprise at St. Mary’s

Cascade Christian at Umatilla

Warrenton at Dayton

Class 2A Girls

First Round

Winner to State Tournament

Friday

Heppner at Kennedy

Coquille at Vernonia

Faith Bible at Bandon

Stanfield at Gervais

Colton at Central Linn

Enterprise at Monroe

Portland Christian at Lost River

Lakeview at Union

Class 2A Boys

First Round

Saturday

Winner to State Tournament

Sheridan at Toledo

Bandon at Pilot Rock

Kennedy at Oakland

Jefferson at Knappa

Grant Union at Coquille

Butte Falls at Columbia Christian

Santiam at Lost River

Mannahouse Christian at Western Christian

Class 1A Girls

First Round

Tuesday

Southwest Christian at Perrydale

South Wasco County at Country Christian

Elgin at Echo

Jordan Valley at Powder Valley

Chiloquin at Prairie City

Days Creek at Paisley

Eddyville at Elkton

Livingstone Adventist at Triangle Lake

Class 1A Boys

First Round

Wednesday

North Clackamas Christian at Perrydale

Dufur at Life Christian

Elgin at South Wasco County

Jordan Valley at Joseph

North Lake at Crane

North Douglas at Triad

Mapleton at Days Creek

Falls City at Mohawk

