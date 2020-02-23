<h2>High School Playoffs
BASKETBALL
OSAA/On Point Community Credit Union
Class 3A Girls
First Round
Winner to State Tournament
Friday
De La Salle North Catholic at Clatskanie
Harrisburg at Yamhill-Carlton
Salem Academy at Brookings-Harbor
Cascade Christian at Willamina
Horizon Christian at Pleasant Hill
Santiam Christian at Burns
Vale at Oregon Episcopal
Portland Adventist at Sutherlin
Class 3A Boys
First Round
Winner to State Tournament
Saturday
Yamhill-Carlton at De La Salle North Catholic
Oregon Episcopal at Rainier
Sutherlin at Creswell
Nyssa at Amity
Pleasant Hill at Salem Academy
Enterprise at St. Mary’s
Cascade Christian at Umatilla
Warrenton at Dayton
Class 2A Girls
First Round
Winner to State Tournament
Friday
Heppner at Kennedy
Coquille at Vernonia
Faith Bible at Bandon
Stanfield at Gervais
Colton at Central Linn
Enterprise at Monroe
Portland Christian at Lost River
Lakeview at Union
Class 2A Boys
First Round
Saturday
Winner to State Tournament
Sheridan at Toledo
Bandon at Pilot Rock
Kennedy at Oakland
Jefferson at Knappa
Grant Union at Coquille
Butte Falls at Columbia Christian
Santiam at Lost River
Mannahouse Christian at Western Christian
Class 1A Girls
First Round
Tuesday
Southwest Christian at Perrydale
South Wasco County at Country Christian
Elgin at Echo
Jordan Valley at Powder Valley
Chiloquin at Prairie City
Days Creek at Paisley
Eddyville at Elkton
Livingstone Adventist at Triangle Lake
Class 1A Boys
First Round
Wednesday
North Clackamas Christian at Perrydale
Dufur at Life Christian
Elgin at South Wasco County
Jordan Valley at Joseph
North Lake at Crane
North Douglas at Triad
Mapleton at Days Creek
Falls City at Mohawk