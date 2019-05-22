<h2>High School Playoffs
OSAA/On Point Community Credit Union
Class 2A-1A Baseball
Second Round
Wednesday
Knappa 9, Nestucca 0
Regis 9, Neah-Kah-Nie 1
Reedsport 2, Glide 0
Umpqua Valley Christian 13, Culver 0
Kennedy 13, St. Paul 6
Grant Union 8, Lakeview 4
North Douglas 4, Toledo 0
Monroe 14, Hosanna Christian 3
Quarterfinals
Friday
Regis at Knappa
Reedsport at Umpqua Valley Christian
Grant Union at Kennedy
North Douglas at Monroe
Class 2A-1A Softball
Second Round
Wednesday
Grant Union 4, Lost River 2
North Douglas 12, Bonanza 7
Central Linn 6, Waldport 5
Lakeview 5, Weston-McEwen 0
Toledo 1, Monroe 0
Vernonia 11, Santiam 0
Kennedy 12, Oakland 2
Glide 6, Union/Cove 3
Quarterfinals
Friday
North Douglas at Grant Union
Lakeview at Central LInn
Vernonia at Toledo
Glide at Kennedy
Class 5A Baseball
First Round
Wednesday
Central 2, Hillsboro 0
La Salle Prep 8, Ashland 7
Silverton 8, Crater 4
Thurston 7, Putnam 5
Churchill 6, North Salem 1
West Albany 6. Hood River Valley 3
Pendleton 4, Wilsonville 3
Crescent Valley 10, Crook County 2
Quarterfinals
Friday
La Salle Prep at Central
Silverton at Thurston
West Albany at Churchill
Pendleton at Crescent Valley
Class 5A Softball
First Round
Wednesday
Ridgeview 11, North Bend 0
Central 6, Eagle Point 0
Pendleton 12, Thurston 7
West Albany 18, Churchill 1
Hillsboro 1, Lebanon 0
Crater 3, La Salle Prep 1
Dallas 1, Putnam 0
Hood River Valley 8, St. Helens 0
Quarterfinals
Friday
Central at Ridgeview
Pendleton at West Albany
Crater at Hillsboro
Dallas at Hood River Valley
Class 4A Baseball
First Round
Wednesday
Banks 9, Elmira 0
Gladstone 8, Newport 2
Junction City 8, Phoenix 2
Hidden Valley 9, Valley Catholic 3
Astoria 2, North Marion 1
Sweet Home 2, La Garande 0
Philomath 9, Baker 3
Henley 12, Seaside 0
Quarterfinals
Friday
Gladstone at Banks
Junction City at Hidden Valley
Astoria at Sweet Home
Philomath at Henley
Class 4A Softball
First Round
Wednesday
La Grande 12, Mazama 2
Sweet Home 5, Gladstone 4
Marist Catholic 9, Ontario 0
Junction City 8, Astoria 1
Banks 7, Elmira 6
McLoughlin 14, Stayton 3
Philomath 9, Madras 2
Henley 13, Cascade 6
Quarterfinals
Friday
Sweet Home at La Grande
Marist Catholic at Junction City
McLoughlin at Banks
Philomath at Henley
Class 3A Baseball
First Round
Wednesday
Pleasant Hill 12, Douglas 4
Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa 8, Horizon Christian 0
Rainier 2, Sutherlin 1
La Pine 3, Vale 2
Santiam Christian 9, Salem Academy 7
Taft 5, Irrigon 3
Warrenton 6. Burns 1
Brookings-Harbor 8, Amity 1
Quarterfinals
Friday
Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa at Pleasant Hill
Rainier at La Pine
Taft at Santiam Christian
Warrenton at Brookings-Harbor
Class 3A Softball
First Round
Wednesday
Clatskanie 15, Brookings-Harbor 0
Scio 11, Harrisbrug 1
Rainier 6, Santiam Christian 0
South Umpqua 4, Nyssa 2
Cascade Christian 6, Blanchet Catholic 4
Taft 11, Vale 1
Yamhill-Carlton 11, Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph 8
Dayton 12, Creswell 2
Quarterfinals
Friday
Scio at Clatskanie
Rainier at South Umpqua
Taft at Cascade Christian
Yamhill-Carlton at Dayton
Class 6A Baseball
Second Round
Wednesday
Jesuit 7, Southridge 6
Beaverton 1, McMinnville 0
West Linn 1, Bend 0
South Salem 9, West Salem 5, 9 innings
Clackamas 2, Lake Oswego 0
Roseburg 5, Sprague 2
Lakeridge 7, Tigard 0
Central Catholic 3, Century 2
Quarterfinals
Friday
Beaverton at Jesuit
West Linn at South Salem
Roseburg at Clackamas
Central Catholic at Lakeridge
Class 6A Softball
Second Round
Wednesday
Grants Pass 8, Mountainside 0
McMinnville 14, Tigard 2
Clackamas 17, Jesuit 3
Tualatin 2, Franklin 0
Sheldon 9, McNary 0
Glencoe 8, Westview 0
Roseburg 2, Barlow 1
Sunset 6, Newberg 1
Quarterfinals
Friday
McMinnville at Grants Pass
Clackamas at Tualatin
Glencoe at Sheldon
Roseburg at Sunset