<h2>High School Playoffs

OSAA/On Point Community Credit Union

Class 2A-1A Baseball

Second Round

Wednesday

Knappa 9, Nestucca 0

Regis 9, Neah-Kah-Nie 1

Reedsport 2, Glide 0

Umpqua Valley Christian 13, Culver 0

Kennedy 13, St. Paul 6

Grant Union 8, Lakeview 4

North Douglas 4, Toledo 0

Monroe 14, Hosanna Christian 3

Quarterfinals

Friday

Regis at Knappa

Reedsport at Umpqua Valley Christian

Grant Union at Kennedy

North Douglas at Monroe

Class 2A-1A Softball

Second Round

Wednesday

Grant Union 4, Lost River 2

North Douglas 12, Bonanza 7

Central Linn 6, Waldport 5

Lakeview 5, Weston-McEwen 0

Toledo 1, Monroe 0

Vernonia 11, Santiam 0

Kennedy 12, Oakland 2

Glide 6, Union/Cove 3

Quarterfinals

Friday

North Douglas at Grant Union

Lakeview at Central LInn

Vernonia at Toledo

Glide at Kennedy

Class 5A Baseball

First Round

Wednesday

Central 2, Hillsboro 0

La Salle Prep 8, Ashland 7 

Silverton 8, Crater 4

Thurston 7, Putnam 5 

Churchill 6, North Salem 1

West Albany 6. Hood River Valley 3

Pendleton 4, Wilsonville 3

Crescent Valley 10, Crook County 2

Quarterfinals

Friday

La Salle Prep at Central

Silverton at Thurston

West Albany at Churchill

Pendleton at Crescent Valley

Class 5A Softball

First Round

Wednesday

Ridgeview 11, North Bend 0

Central 6, Eagle Point 0

Pendleton 12, Thurston 7

West Albany 18, Churchill 1

Hillsboro 1, Lebanon 0

Crater 3, La Salle Prep 1

Dallas 1, Putnam 0

Hood River Valley 8, St. Helens 0

Quarterfinals

Friday

Central at Ridgeview

Pendleton at West Albany

Crater at Hillsboro

Dallas at Hood River Valley

Class 4A Baseball

First Round

Wednesday

Banks 9, Elmira 0

Gladstone 8, Newport 2

Junction City 8, Phoenix 2

Hidden Valley 9, Valley Catholic 3

Astoria 2, North Marion 1

Sweet Home 2, La Garande 0

Philomath 9, Baker 3

Henley 12, Seaside 0

Quarterfinals

Friday

Gladstone at Banks

Junction City at Hidden Valley

Astoria at Sweet Home

Philomath at Henley

Class 4A Softball

First Round

Wednesday

La Grande 12, Mazama 2

Sweet Home 5, Gladstone 4

Marist Catholic 9, Ontario 0

Junction City 8, Astoria 1

Banks 7, Elmira 6 

McLoughlin 14, Stayton 3

Philomath 9, Madras 2

Henley 13, Cascade 6

Quarterfinals

Friday

Sweet Home at La Grande

Marist Catholic at Junction City

McLoughlin at Banks

Philomath at Henley

Class 3A Baseball

First Round

Wednesday

Pleasant Hill 12, Douglas 4 

Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa 8, Horizon Christian 0

Rainier 2, Sutherlin 1

La Pine 3, Vale 2

Santiam Christian 9, Salem Academy 7

Taft 5, Irrigon 3

Warrenton 6. Burns 1

Brookings-Harbor 8, Amity 1

Quarterfinals

Friday

Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa at Pleasant Hill

Rainier at La Pine

Taft at Santiam Christian

Warrenton at Brookings-Harbor

Class 3A Softball

First Round

Wednesday

Clatskanie 15, Brookings-Harbor 0

Scio 11, Harrisbrug 1

Rainier 6, Santiam Christian 0 

South Umpqua 4, Nyssa 2 

Cascade Christian 6, Blanchet Catholic 4

Taft 11, Vale 1

Yamhill-Carlton 11, Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph 8

Dayton 12, Creswell 2

Quarterfinals

Friday

Scio at Clatskanie

Rainier at South Umpqua

Taft at Cascade Christian

Yamhill-Carlton at Dayton

Class 6A Baseball

Second Round

Wednesday

Jesuit 7, Southridge 6

Beaverton 1, McMinnville 0

West Linn 1, Bend 0

South Salem 9, West Salem 5, 9 innings

Clackamas 2, Lake Oswego 0

Roseburg 5, Sprague 2

Lakeridge 7, Tigard 0

Central Catholic 3, Century 2

Quarterfinals

Friday

Beaverton at Jesuit

West Linn at South Salem

Roseburg at Clackamas

Central Catholic at Lakeridge

Class 6A Softball

Second Round

Wednesday

Grants Pass 8, Mountainside 0

McMinnville 14, Tigard 2

Clackamas 17, Jesuit 3

Tualatin 2, Franklin 0

Sheldon 9, McNary 0

Glencoe 8, Westview 0

Roseburg 2, Barlow 1

Sunset 6, Newberg 1

Quarterfinals

Friday

McMinnville at Grants Pass

Clackamas at Tualatin

Glencoe at Sheldon

Roseburg at Sunset

