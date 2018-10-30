<h2>VOLLEYBALL
Class 2A
State Tournament
At Ridgeview High School
Quarterfinals
Friday
Kennedy vs. Glide, 1:15 p.m.
Weston-McEwen vs. Portland Christian, 1:15 p.m.
Central Linn vs. Oakridge, 3:15 p.m.
Coquille vs. Grant Union, 3:15 p.m.
Class 4A
State Tournaement
At Forest Grove High School
Quarterfinals
Friday
Valley Catholic vs. La Grande, 1:15 p.m.
Hidden Valley vs. Sisters, 1:15 p.m.
Cottage Grove vs. Tillamook, 3:15 p.m.
Sweet Home vs. Junction City, 3:15 p.m.
Class 5A
State Tournament
At Liberty High School
Quarterfinals
Friday
Corvallis vs. Hood River Valley, 8 a.m.
Wilsonville vs. Dallas, 8 a.m.
Crater vs. Ridgeview, 10 a.m.
West Albany vs. Crook County, 10 a.m.
Class 3A
State Tournament
At Forest Grove High School
Quarterfinals
Friday
Cascade Christian vs. Burns, 8 a.m.
Salem Academy vs. Blanchet Catholic, 8 a.m.
South Umpqua vs. Horizon Christian, 10 a.m.
Santiam Christian vs. Creswell, 10 a.m.
Class 1A
State Tournament
At Ridgeview High School
Quarterfinals
Friday
St. Paul vs. Crane, 8 a.m.
Days Creek vs. North Douglas, 8 a.m.
Hosanna Christian vs. Crosshill Christian, 10 a.m.
Powder Valley vs. Joseph, 10 a.m.
Class 6A
State Tournament
At Liberty High School
Quarterfinals
Friday
Jesuit vs. Sandy, 1:15 p.m.
West Linn vs. Sheldon, 1:15 p.m.
Central Catholic vs. Sprague, 3:15 p.m.
Sunset vs. Summit, 3:15 p.m.
<h2>FOOTBALL
Class 5A
First Round
Friday
Ridgeview at Wilsonville
Lebanon at Crater
La Salle Prep at West Albany
Parkrose at Silverton
Crescent Valley at Pendleton
North Bend at Scappoose
Forest Grove at Thurston
Central at Churchill
Class 4A
First Round
Friday
Baker at Banks
Marist Catholic at Sweet Home
Woodburn at Mazama
North Marion at Marshfield
Cascade at Seaside
Ontario at Estacada
Klamath Union at La Grande
Cottage Grove at Clatskanie
Class 2A
First Round
Friday
Jefferson at Lakeview
Toledo at Santiam
Glide at Knappa
Bandon at Neah-Kah-Nie
Kennedy at Heppner
Warrenton at Sheridan
Saturday
Grant Union at Monroe
Lost River at Coquille
Class 1A
First Round
Friday
Bonanza at Dufur
Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Adrian/Jordan Valley
Riddle at Hosanna Christian
Elgin at St. Paul
North Douglas at Crane
Falls City at Wallowa
Saturday
Elkton at Camas Valley
Imbler at Lowell
Class 3A
First Round
Friday
Madras at Rainier
Clatskanie at Santiam Christian
Hidden Valley at Burns
Harrisburg at Cascade Christian
St. Mary’s at Scio
Brookings-Harbor at Amity
Saturday
Sutherlin at Vale
Nyssa at Willamina
Class 6A
First Round
Friday
North Medford at Lake Oswego
Grants Pass at Oregon City
Mountain View at Tualatin
Lincoln at Central Catholic
Aloha at Tigard
Beaverton at Barlow
Reynolds at South Medford
Grant at Jesuit
Centennial at Sheldon
Sandy at Sherwood
McNary at Lakeridge
McMinnville at West Linn
Roosevelt at Liberty
Bend at Sunset
Southridge at West Salem
Newberg at Clackamas
<h2>SOCCER
Class 4A Boys
First Round
Tuesday
Marshfield at Phoenix
North Valley at Marist Catholic
Seaside at Stayton
North Marion at La Grande
Mazama at Woodburn
Molalla at Valley Catholic
McLoughlin at Madras
Newport at Ontario
Class 4A Girls
First Round
Wednesday
Cottage Grove at Hidden Valley
Banks at Philomath
Henley at Marist Catholic
McLoughlin at North Valley
Woodburn at Valley Catholic
Molalla at Stayton
Baker/Powder Valley at Gladstone
North Marion at La Grande
Class 3A-2A-1A Boys
First Round
Tuesday
Umatilla at Oregon Episcopal
Umpqua Valley Christian at Santiam Christian
Taft at Riverside
Rogue River at Brookings-Harbor
De La Salle North Catholic at St. Mary’s
Westside Christian at Riverdale
Cascade Christian at Dayton
Creswell at Catlin Gabel
Class 3A-2A-1A Girls
First Round
Wednesday
Creswell at Catlin Gabel
Riverdale at Santiam Christian
Portland Christian at Blanchet Catholic
Nyssa at Yamhill-Carlton
Dayton at Oregon Episcopal
Lakeview at Brookings-Harbor
Western Christian/Perrydale at Riverside
Douglas at South Medford
Class 5A Boys
First Round
Tuesday
North Salem at La Salle Prep
Eagle Point at Ridgeview
Wilsonville at Ashland
Hillsboro at Central
Putnam at South Albany
Springfield at Silverton
Hood River Valley at Chruchill
The Dalles at Corvallis
Class 5A Girls
First Round
Wednesday
The Dalles at North Eugene
Scappoose at Corvallis
Hillsboro at Thurston
La Salle Prep at Churchill
Springfield at West Albany
Silverton at Ridgeview
Crescent Valley at Wilsonville
Hood River Valley at Willamette
Class 6A Boys
First Round
Saturday
Central Catholic 8, North Medford 0
Aloha 3, Glencoe 0
Forest Grove 1, South Medford 0
Gresham 3, Franklin 1
Tigard 2, Cleveland 1
Jesuit 2, Bend 1, OT
Sunset 3, Reynolds 2, PK 6-5
Grant 5, West Salem 0
David Douglas 3, Sherwood 0
Beaverton 3, McNary 1
Lake Oswego 3, Centennial 2, PK 5-4
West Linn 4, McKay 1
South Eugene 2, Westview 0
Lincoln 2, Clackamas 0
Liberty 3, Tualatin 2
Summit 1, McMinnville 0
Second Round
Tuesday
Aloha at Central Catholic
Forest Grove at Gresham
Jesuit at Tigard
Sunset at Grant
Beaverton at David Douglas
Lake Oswego at West Linn
Lincoln at South Eugene
Liberty at Summit
Class 6A Girls
First Round
Saturday
Jesuit 10, Forest Grove 0
Bend 1, Lake Oswego 0
Summit 3, Grants Pass 2
West Salem 2, Lakeridge 0
Sunset 3, Tigard 2
Canby 2, Glencoe 1
Sheldon 6, Sandy 1
Mountainside 6, Wilson 0
Clackamas 7, Oregon City 0
Tualatin 1, South Medford 0
Westview 2, Grant 1
Sherwood 3, South Eugene 2
Barlow 6, South Salem 1
Cleveland 1, Aloha 0
St. Mary’s 1, Lincoln 0
West Linn 7, Centennial 0
Second Round
Wednesday
Bend at Jesuit
Summit at West Salem
Canby at Sunset
Sheldon at Mountainside
Tualatin at Clackamas
Westview at Sherwood
Cleveland at Barlow
St. Mary’s at West Linn