<h2>VOLLEYBALL

Class 2A

State Tournament

At Ridgeview High School

Quarterfinals

Friday

Kennedy vs. Glide, 1:15 p.m.

Weston-McEwen vs. Portland Christian, 1:15 p.m.

Central Linn vs. Oakridge, 3:15 p.m.

Coquille vs. Grant Union, 3:15 p.m.

Class 4A

State Tournaement

At Forest Grove High School

Quarterfinals

Friday

Valley Catholic vs. La Grande, 1:15 p.m.

Hidden Valley vs. Sisters, 1:15 p.m.

Cottage Grove vs. Tillamook, 3:15 p.m.

Sweet Home vs. Junction City, 3:15 p.m.

Class 5A

State Tournament

At Liberty High School

Quarterfinals

Friday

Corvallis vs. Hood River Valley, 8 a.m.

Wilsonville vs. Dallas, 8 a.m.

Crater vs. Ridgeview, 10 a.m.

West Albany vs. Crook County, 10 a.m.

Class 3A

State Tournament

At Forest Grove High School

Quarterfinals

Friday

Cascade Christian vs. Burns, 8 a.m.

Salem Academy vs. Blanchet Catholic, 8 a.m.

South Umpqua vs. Horizon Christian, 10 a.m.

Santiam Christian vs. Creswell, 10 a.m.

Class 1A

State Tournament

At Ridgeview High School

Quarterfinals

Friday

St. Paul vs. Crane, 8 a.m.

Days Creek vs. North Douglas, 8 a.m.

Hosanna Christian vs. Crosshill Christian, 10 a.m.

Powder Valley vs. Joseph, 10 a.m.

Class 6A

State Tournament

At Liberty High School

Quarterfinals

Friday

Jesuit vs. Sandy, 1:15 p.m.

West Linn vs. Sheldon, 1:15 p.m.

Central Catholic vs. Sprague, 3:15 p.m.

Sunset vs. Summit, 3:15 p.m.

<h2>FOOTBALL

Class 5A

First Round

Friday

Ridgeview at Wilsonville

Lebanon at Crater

La Salle Prep at West Albany

Parkrose at Silverton

Crescent Valley at Pendleton

North Bend at Scappoose

Forest Grove at Thurston

Central at Churchill

Class 4A

First Round

Friday

Baker at Banks

Marist Catholic at Sweet Home

Woodburn at Mazama

North Marion at Marshfield

Cascade at Seaside

Ontario at Estacada

Klamath Union at La Grande

Cottage Grove at Clatskanie

Class 2A

First Round

Friday

Jefferson at Lakeview

Toledo at Santiam

Glide at Knappa

Bandon at Neah-Kah-Nie

Kennedy at Heppner

Warrenton at Sheridan

Saturday

Grant Union at Monroe

Lost River at Coquille

Class 1A

First Round

Friday

Bonanza at Dufur

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Adrian/Jordan Valley

Riddle at Hosanna Christian

Elgin at St. Paul

North Douglas at Crane

Falls City at Wallowa

Saturday

Elkton at Camas Valley

Imbler at Lowell

Class 3A

First Round

Friday

Madras at Rainier

Clatskanie at Santiam Christian

Hidden Valley at Burns

Harrisburg at Cascade Christian

St. Mary’s at Scio

Brookings-Harbor at Amity

Saturday

Sutherlin at Vale

Nyssa at Willamina

Class 6A

First Round

Friday

North Medford at Lake Oswego

Grants Pass at Oregon City

Mountain View at Tualatin

Lincoln at Central Catholic

Aloha at Tigard

Beaverton at Barlow

Reynolds at South Medford

Grant at Jesuit

Centennial at Sheldon

Sandy at Sherwood

McNary at Lakeridge

McMinnville at West Linn

Roosevelt at Liberty

Bend at Sunset

Southridge at West Salem

Newberg at Clackamas

<h2>SOCCER

Class 4A Boys

First Round

Tuesday

Marshfield at Phoenix

North Valley at Marist Catholic

Seaside at Stayton

North Marion at La Grande

Mazama at Woodburn

Molalla at Valley Catholic

McLoughlin at Madras

Newport at Ontario

Class 4A Girls

First Round

Wednesday

Cottage Grove at Hidden Valley

Banks at Philomath

Henley at Marist Catholic

McLoughlin at North Valley

Woodburn at Valley Catholic

Molalla at Stayton

Baker/Powder Valley at Gladstone

North Marion at La Grande

Class 3A-2A-1A Boys

First Round

Tuesday

Umatilla at Oregon Episcopal

Umpqua Valley Christian at Santiam Christian

Taft at Riverside

Rogue River at Brookings-Harbor

De La Salle North Catholic at St. Mary’s

Westside Christian at Riverdale

Cascade Christian at Dayton

Creswell at Catlin Gabel

Class 3A-2A-1A Girls

First Round

Wednesday

Creswell at Catlin Gabel

Riverdale at Santiam Christian

Portland Christian at Blanchet Catholic

Nyssa at Yamhill-Carlton

Dayton at Oregon Episcopal

Lakeview at Brookings-Harbor

Western Christian/Perrydale at Riverside

Douglas at South Medford

Class 5A Boys

First Round

Tuesday

North Salem at La Salle Prep

Eagle Point at Ridgeview

Wilsonville at Ashland

Hillsboro at Central

Putnam at South Albany

Springfield at Silverton

Hood River Valley at Chruchill

The Dalles at Corvallis

Class 5A Girls

First Round

Wednesday

The Dalles at North Eugene

Scappoose at Corvallis

Hillsboro at Thurston

La Salle Prep at Churchill

Springfield at West Albany

Silverton at Ridgeview

Crescent Valley at Wilsonville

Hood River Valley at Willamette

Class 6A Boys

First Round

Saturday

Central Catholic 8, North Medford 0

Aloha 3, Glencoe 0

Forest Grove 1, South Medford 0

Gresham 3, Franklin 1

Tigard 2, Cleveland 1

Jesuit 2, Bend 1, OT

Sunset 3, Reynolds 2, PK 6-5

Grant 5, West Salem 0

David Douglas 3, Sherwood 0

Beaverton 3, McNary 1

Lake Oswego 3, Centennial 2, PK 5-4

West Linn 4, McKay 1

South Eugene 2, Westview 0

Lincoln 2, Clackamas 0

Liberty 3, Tualatin 2

Summit 1, McMinnville 0

Second Round

Tuesday

Aloha at Central Catholic

Forest Grove at Gresham

Jesuit at Tigard

Sunset at Grant

Beaverton at David Douglas

Lake Oswego at West Linn

Lincoln at South Eugene

Liberty at Summit

Class 6A Girls

First Round

Saturday

Jesuit 10, Forest Grove 0

Bend 1, Lake Oswego 0

Summit 3, Grants Pass 2

West Salem 2, Lakeridge 0

Sunset 3, Tigard 2

Canby 2, Glencoe 1

Sheldon 6, Sandy 1

Mountainside 6, Wilson 0

Clackamas 7, Oregon City 0

Tualatin 1, South Medford 0

Westview 2, Grant 1

Sherwood 3, South Eugene 2

Barlow 6, South Salem 1

Cleveland 1, Aloha 0

St. Mary’s 1, Lincoln 0

West Linn 7, Centennial 0

Second Round

Wednesday

Bend at Jesuit

Summit at West Salem

Canby at Sunset

Sheldon at Mountainside

Tualatin at Clackamas

Westview at Sherwood

Cleveland at Barlow

St. Mary’s at West Linn

