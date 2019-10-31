Oregon School Activities Association
<h2>VOLLEYBALL
Class 5A
First Round
Winner to State Tournament
Saturday
Parkrose at Ridgeview
La Salle Prep at Crater
Ashland at Crook County
St. Helens at Corvallis
North Bend at West Albany
Pendleton at North Eugene
Thurston at South Albany
Crescent Valley at Wilsonville
Class 4A
First Round
Winner to State Tournament
Saturday
North Valley at Valley Catholic
Banks at La Grande
North Marion at Astoria
Baker at Junction City
Marshfield at Sweet Home
Tillamook at Hidden Valley
Philomath at Corbett
Cottage Grove at Sisters
Class 2A
First Round
Winner to State Tournament
Saturday
Glide at Kennedy
Delphian at Bonanza
Grant Union at Monroe
Lowell at Portland Christian
Gaston at Union
Stanfield at Vernonia
Weston-McEwen at Coquille
Toledo at Central Linn
Class 1A
First Round
Wednesday
Perrydale d. North Clackamas Christian, 23-25, 25-21, 25-14, 25-23
Damascus Christian d. Dufur, 25-7, 25-15 25-12
Wallowa d. South Wasco County, 25-16, 20-25, 25-15, 25-18
Joseph d. Prairie City, 25-18, 25-14, 19-25, 25-18
Jordan Valley d. Paisley, 25-10, 25-19, 25-10
Central Christian d. Elkton, 25-14, 25-21, 25-17
North Douglas d. McKenzie, 25-18, 25-7, 25-19
Crosshill Christian d. Alsea, 25-16, 25-21 ,20-25, 25-18
Second Round
Winner to State Tournament
Saturday
Jordan Valley at Powder Valley
Damascus Christian at Echo
North Douglas at Rogue Valley Adventist
Central Christian at Country Christian
Wallowa at St. Paul
Crosshill Christian at Crane
Perrydale at Mohawk
Joseph at Days Creek
Class 3A
First Round
Winner to State Tournament
Saturday
Warrenton at Santiam Christian
Harrisburg at Sutherlin
Oregon Episcopal at South Umpqua
Vale at Catlin Gabel
Scio at Creswell
Amity at Burns
Cascade Christian at Horizon Christian
Willamina at Salem Academy
Class 6A
First Round
Wednesday
Jesuit d. Barlow, 25-2, 25-15, 25-10
South Eugene d. Newberg, 24-26, 25-19, 25-21, 28-26
Oregon City d. West Salem, 25-16, 25-19, 17-25, 20-25, 15-13
Summit d. Lincoln, 25-6, 25-11, 25-9
West Linn d. Mountain View, 25-23, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19
Wilson d. Lakeridge, 25-21, 21-25, 31-29, 25-15
Bend d. Beaverton, 25-23, 25-17, 22-25, 25-21
Sheldon d. Tualatin, 25-21, 25-12, 25-6
Mountainside d. Roseburg, 25-8, 25-11 25-17
Sherwood d. Clackamas, 24-26, 13-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-9
Canby d. Grant, 25-18, 25-13, 25-10
Sprague d. Glencoe 25-16, 25-13, 25-16
Sunset d. Sandy, 25-17, 25-19, 25-15
North Medford d. Westview, 22-25, 25-13, 25-21, 17-25, 15-11
McMinnville d. Lake Oswego, 25-8, 25-20, 25-14
Central Catholic d. McNary, 25-11, 25-17, 25-17
Second Round
Winner to State Tournament
Saturday
South Eugene at Jesuit
Oregon City at Summit
Wilson at West Linn
Bend at Sheldon
Sherwood at Mountainside
Canby at Sprague
North Medford at Sunset
McMinnville at Central Catholic
<h2>FOOTBALL
Class 4A Play-in Round
Friday
Tillamook at Elmira
Valley Catholic at The Dalles
Crook County at North Valley
Sweet Home at Estacada
<h2>SOCCER
GIRLS
Class 4A Play-in Round
Friday
Phoenix at Molalla
Saturday
Mazama at Corbett
Klamath Union at Stayton
TBA
Astoria at Henley
BOYS
Class 4A Play-In Round
Friday
Madras at La Grande
Saturday
Marshfield at Baker
Cascade at Gladstone
Philomath at Hidden Valley