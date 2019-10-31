Oregon School Activities Association

<h2>VOLLEYBALL

Class 5A

First Round

Winner to State Tournament

Saturday

Parkrose at Ridgeview

La Salle Prep at Crater

Ashland at Crook County

St. Helens at Corvallis

North Bend at West Albany

Pendleton at North Eugene

Thurston at South Albany

Crescent Valley at Wilsonville

Class 4A

First Round

Winner to State Tournament

Saturday

North Valley at Valley Catholic

Banks at La Grande

North Marion at Astoria

Baker at Junction City

Marshfield at Sweet Home

Tillamook at Hidden Valley

Philomath at Corbett

Cottage Grove at Sisters

Class 2A

First Round

Winner to State Tournament

Saturday

Glide at Kennedy

Delphian at Bonanza

Grant Union at Monroe

Lowell at Portland Christian

Gaston at Union

Stanfield at Vernonia

Weston-McEwen at Coquille

Toledo at Central Linn

Class 1A

First Round

Wednesday

Perrydale d. North Clackamas Christian, 23-25, 25-21, 25-14, 25-23

Damascus Christian d. Dufur, 25-7, 25-15 25-12

Wallowa d. South Wasco County, 25-16, 20-25, 25-15, 25-18

Joseph d. Prairie City, 25-18, 25-14, 19-25, 25-18

Jordan Valley d. Paisley, 25-10, 25-19, 25-10

Central Christian d. Elkton, 25-14, 25-21, 25-17

North Douglas d. McKenzie, 25-18, 25-7, 25-19

Crosshill Christian d. Alsea, 25-16, 25-21 ,20-25, 25-18

Second Round

Winner to State Tournament

Saturday

Jordan Valley at Powder Valley

Damascus Christian at Echo

North Douglas at Rogue Valley Adventist

Central Christian at Country Christian

Wallowa at St. Paul

Crosshill Christian at Crane

Perrydale at Mohawk

Joseph at Days Creek

Class 3A

First Round

Winner to State Tournament

Saturday

Warrenton at Santiam Christian

Harrisburg at Sutherlin

Oregon Episcopal at South Umpqua

Vale at Catlin Gabel

Scio at Creswell

Amity at Burns

Cascade Christian at Horizon Christian

Willamina at Salem Academy

Class 6A

First Round

Wednesday

Jesuit d. Barlow, 25-2, 25-15, 25-10

South Eugene d. Newberg, 24-26, 25-19, 25-21, 28-26

Oregon City d. West Salem, 25-16, 25-19, 17-25, 20-25, 15-13

Summit d. Lincoln, 25-6, 25-11, 25-9

West Linn d. Mountain View, 25-23, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19

Wilson d. Lakeridge, 25-21, 21-25, 31-29, 25-15

Bend d. Beaverton, 25-23, 25-17, 22-25, 25-21

Sheldon d. Tualatin, 25-21, 25-12, 25-6

Mountainside d. Roseburg, 25-8, 25-11 25-17

Sherwood d. Clackamas, 24-26, 13-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-9

Canby d. Grant, 25-18, 25-13, 25-10

Sprague d. Glencoe 25-16, 25-13, 25-16

Sunset d. Sandy, 25-17, 25-19, 25-15

North Medford d. Westview, 22-25, 25-13, 25-21, 17-25, 15-11

McMinnville d. Lake Oswego, 25-8, 25-20, 25-14

Central Catholic d. McNary, 25-11, 25-17, 25-17

Second Round

Winner to State Tournament

Saturday

South Eugene at Jesuit

Oregon City at Summit

Wilson at West Linn

Bend at Sheldon

Sherwood at Mountainside

Canby at Sprague

North Medford at Sunset

McMinnville at Central Catholic

<h2>FOOTBALL

Class 4A Play-in Round

Friday

Tillamook at Elmira

Valley Catholic at The Dalles

Crook County at North Valley

Sweet Home at Estacada

<h2>SOCCER

GIRLS

Class 4A Play-in Round

Friday

Phoenix at Molalla

Saturday

Mazama at Corbett

Klamath Union at Stayton

TBA

Astoria at Henley

BOYS

Class 4A Play-In Round

Friday

Madras at La Grande

Saturday

Marshfield at Baker

Cascade at Gladstone

Philomath at Hidden Valley

