<h2>Playoffs

<h2>VOLLEYBALL

Class 4A

First Round

Saturday

Winner to State Tournament

Baker at Valley Catholic

Marshfield at La Grande

Marist Catholic at Sisters

Philomath at Hidden Valley

Banks at Cottage Grove

Henley at Tillamook

Junction City at Estacada

North Marion at Sweet Home

Class 2A

First Round

Saturday

Winner to State Tournament

Reedsport at Kennedy

Culver at Glide

Regis at Weston-McEwen

Heppner at Portland Christian

Union at Central Linn

Gaston at Oakridge

Vernonia at Coquille

Bonanza at Grant Union

Class 5A

First Round

Saturday

Winner to State Tournament

St. Helens at Corvallis

La Salle Prep at Hood River Valley

Churchill at Dallas

Silverton at Wilsonville

Lebanon at Crater

Thurston at Ridgeview

North Eugene at Crook County

Putnam at West Albany

Class 3A

First Round

Saturday

Winner to State Tournament

Rainier at Cascade Christian

Harrisburg at Burns

Oregon Episcopal at Blanchet Catholic

Vale at Salem Academy

Irrigon at South Umpqua

St. Mary’s at Horizon Christian

Creswell at Catlin Gabel

Warrenton at Santiam Christian

Class 1A

First Round

Wednesday

Damascus Christian at Sherman

Echo at Joseph

Wallowa at Adrian

Crane at Gilchrist

Rogue Valley Adventist at North Douglas

Umpqua Valley Christian at Alsea

Mohawk at Perrydale

Crosshill Christian at North Clackamas Christian

Class 6A

First Round

Wednesday

South Salem at Jesuit

Wilson at South Eugene

Sherwood at Lincoln

Cleveland at Sandy

Barlow at Mountainside

Oregon City at Sheldon

Glencoe at Clackamas

Grants Pass at West Linn

Aloha at Central Catholic

Roseburg at Tualatin

McMinnville at Bend

Liberty at Sprague

Canby at Summit

Newberg at Southridge

North Medford at Lake Oswego

Grant at Sunset

<h2>FOOTBALL

Class 4A Play-In Round

Baker at Astoria

Tillamook at Woodburn

Molalla at North Marion

Cottage Grove at Newport

