<h2>High School Playoffs

BASKETBALL

Class 3A Boys

First Round

Friday

Winner to state tournament

Brookings-Harbor at De La Salle North Catholic

Umatilla at Sutherlin

Rainier at Nyssa

Catlin Gabel at Pleasant Hill

Creswell at Dayton

Burns at Clatskanie

Amity at Horizon Christian

Salem Academy at Santiam Christain

Class 3A Girls

First Round

Saturday

Winner to state tournament

La Pine at Burns

Yamhill-Carlton at Brookings-Harbor

Oregon Episcopal at Pleasant Hill

Nyssa at Clatskanie

Harrisburg at Blanchet Catholic

Vale at Riverdale

Amity at Warrenton

Sutherlin at Salem Academy

Class 2A Boys

First Round

Friday

Winner to state tournament

Union at Columbia Christian

Kennedy at Heppner

Coquille at Knappa

Illinois Valley at Oakland

Central Linn at Toledo

Butte Falls at Santiam

Sheridan at Lost River

Jefferson at Westside Christian

Class 2A Girls

First Round

Saturday

Winner to state tournament

Lakeview at Kennedy

Central Linn at Lost River

Gervais at Grant Union

Union at Coquille

Toledo at Oakland

Santiam at Heppner

Enterprise at Portland Christian

Vernonia at Monroe

Class 1A Boys

First Round

Tuesday

North Clackamas Christian at Sherman

Dufur at Joseph

Powder Valley at Crane

Jordan Valley at Trinity Lutheran

North Lake at Riddle

North Douglas at Mohawk

Eddyville at St. Paul

Perrydale at life Christian

Class 1A Girls

First Round

Wednesday

Southwest Christian at Echo

Ione at Joseph

Wallowa at Crane

Adrian at Hosanna Christian

Chiloquin at Days Creek

Elkton at Alsea

Triangle Lake at Perrydale

Willamette Valley Christian at Damascus Christian

