<h2>High School Playoffs
BASKETBALL
Class 3A Boys
First Round
Friday
Winner to state tournament
Brookings-Harbor at De La Salle North Catholic
Umatilla at Sutherlin
Rainier at Nyssa
Catlin Gabel at Pleasant Hill
Creswell at Dayton
Burns at Clatskanie
Amity at Horizon Christian
Salem Academy at Santiam Christain
Class 3A Girls
First Round
Saturday
Winner to state tournament
La Pine at Burns
Yamhill-Carlton at Brookings-Harbor
Oregon Episcopal at Pleasant Hill
Nyssa at Clatskanie
Harrisburg at Blanchet Catholic
Vale at Riverdale
Amity at Warrenton
Sutherlin at Salem Academy
Class 2A Boys
First Round
Friday
Winner to state tournament
Union at Columbia Christian
Kennedy at Heppner
Coquille at Knappa
Illinois Valley at Oakland
Central Linn at Toledo
Butte Falls at Santiam
Sheridan at Lost River
Jefferson at Westside Christian
Class 2A Girls
First Round
Saturday
Winner to state tournament
Lakeview at Kennedy
Central Linn at Lost River
Gervais at Grant Union
Union at Coquille
Toledo at Oakland
Santiam at Heppner
Enterprise at Portland Christian
Vernonia at Monroe
Class 1A Boys
First Round
Tuesday
North Clackamas Christian at Sherman
Dufur at Joseph
Powder Valley at Crane
Jordan Valley at Trinity Lutheran
North Lake at Riddle
North Douglas at Mohawk
Eddyville at St. Paul
Perrydale at life Christian
Class 1A Girls
First Round
Wednesday
Southwest Christian at Echo
Ione at Joseph
Wallowa at Crane
Adrian at Hosanna Christian
Chiloquin at Days Creek
Elkton at Alsea
Triangle Lake at Perrydale
Willamette Valley Christian at Damascus Christian