<h2>High School Playoffs

OSAA/On Point Community Credit Union

Class 2A-1A Baseball

Quarterfinals

Friday

Knappa 9, Regis 1

Umpqua Valley Christian 8, Reedsport 1

Kennedy 12, Grant Union 3

North Douglas 12, Monroe 3

Semifinals

Tuesday

Umpqua Valley Christian at Knappa

North Douglas at Kennedy

Class 2A-1A Softball

Quarterfinals

Friday

North Douglas 5, Grant Union 0

Lakeview 9, Central Linn 5

Toledo 8, Vernonia 0

Kennedy 13, Glide 1

Semifinals

Tuesday

Lakeview at North Douglas

Kennedy at Toledo

Class 5A Baseball

Quarterfinals

Friday

Central 6, La Salle Prep 4

Thurston 18, Silverton 8

West Albany 5, Churchill 4

Pendleton 6, Crescent Valley 0

Semifinals

Tuesday

Thurston at Central

Pendleton at West Albany

Class 5A Softball

Quarterfinals

Friday

Ridegview 3, Central 2

West Albany 9, Pendleton 3

Hillsboro 2, Crater 1, 8 innings

Dallas 5, Hood River Valley 3

Semifinals

Tuesday

West Albany at Ridgeview

Dallas at Hillsboro

Class 4A Baseball

Quarterfinals

Friday

Banks 4, Gladstone 3, 13 innings

Hidden Valley 7, Junction City 3

Astoria 8, Sweet Home 1

Henley 9, Philomath 4

Semifinals

Tuesday

Hidden Valley at Banks

Astoria at Henley

Class 4A Softball

Quarterfinals

Friday

La Grande 3, Sweet Home 1

Junction City 6, Marist Catholic 3

Banks 6, McLoughlin 5

Henley 11, Philomath 8

Semifinals

Tuesday

Junction City at La Grande

Banks at Henley

Class 3A Baseball

Quarterfinals

Friday

Pleasant Hill 7, Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa 1

La Pine 4, Rainier 1

Santiam Christian 12, Taft 6

Warrenton 3, Brookings-Harbor 2

Semifinals

Tuesday

La Pine at Pleasant Hill

Warrenton at Santiam Christian

Class 3A Softball

Quarterfinals

Friday

Clatskanie 12, Scio 2

South Umpqua 3, Rainier 0

Cascade Christian 8, Taft 3

Dayton 10, Yamhill-Carlton 1

Semifinals

Tuesday

South Umpqua at Clatskanie

Cascade Christian at Dayton

Class 6A Baseball

Quarterfinals

Friday

Jesuit 5, Beaverton 1

South Salem 7, West Linn 6

Clackamas 6, Roseburg 2

Central Catholic 6, Lakeridge 3

Semifinals

Tuesday

South Salem at Jesuit

Central Catholic at Clackamas

Class 6A Softball

Quarterfinals

Friday

Grants Pass 12, McMinnville 2

Tualatin 2, Clackamas 0

Sheldon 4, Glencoe 2

Sunset 2, Roseburg 1

Semifinals

Tuesday

Tualatin at Grants Pass

Sheldon at Sunset

