<h2>High School Playoffs
OSAA/On Point Community Credit Union
Class 2A-1A Baseball
Quarterfinals
Friday
Knappa 9, Regis 1
Umpqua Valley Christian 8, Reedsport 1
Kennedy 12, Grant Union 3
North Douglas 12, Monroe 3
Semifinals
Tuesday
Umpqua Valley Christian at Knappa
North Douglas at Kennedy
Class 2A-1A Softball
Quarterfinals
Friday
North Douglas 5, Grant Union 0
Lakeview 9, Central Linn 5
Toledo 8, Vernonia 0
Kennedy 13, Glide 1
Semifinals
Tuesday
Lakeview at North Douglas
Kennedy at Toledo
Class 5A Baseball
Quarterfinals
Friday
Central 6, La Salle Prep 4
Thurston 18, Silverton 8
West Albany 5, Churchill 4
Pendleton 6, Crescent Valley 0
Semifinals
Tuesday
Thurston at Central
Pendleton at West Albany
Class 5A Softball
Quarterfinals
Friday
Ridegview 3, Central 2
West Albany 9, Pendleton 3
Hillsboro 2, Crater 1, 8 innings
Dallas 5, Hood River Valley 3
Semifinals
Tuesday
West Albany at Ridgeview
Dallas at Hillsboro
Class 4A Baseball
Quarterfinals
Friday
Banks 4, Gladstone 3, 13 innings
Hidden Valley 7, Junction City 3
Astoria 8, Sweet Home 1
Henley 9, Philomath 4
Semifinals
Tuesday
Hidden Valley at Banks
Astoria at Henley
Class 4A Softball
Quarterfinals
Friday
La Grande 3, Sweet Home 1
Junction City 6, Marist Catholic 3
Banks 6, McLoughlin 5
Henley 11, Philomath 8
Semifinals
Tuesday
Junction City at La Grande
Banks at Henley
Class 3A Baseball
Quarterfinals
Friday
Pleasant Hill 7, Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa 1
La Pine 4, Rainier 1
Santiam Christian 12, Taft 6
Warrenton 3, Brookings-Harbor 2
Semifinals
Tuesday
La Pine at Pleasant Hill
Warrenton at Santiam Christian
Class 3A Softball
Quarterfinals
Friday
Clatskanie 12, Scio 2
South Umpqua 3, Rainier 0
Cascade Christian 8, Taft 3
Dayton 10, Yamhill-Carlton 1
Semifinals
Tuesday
South Umpqua at Clatskanie
Cascade Christian at Dayton
Class 6A Baseball
Quarterfinals
Friday
Jesuit 5, Beaverton 1
South Salem 7, West Linn 6
Clackamas 6, Roseburg 2
Central Catholic 6, Lakeridge 3
Semifinals
Tuesday
South Salem at Jesuit
Central Catholic at Clackamas
Class 6A Softball
Quarterfinals
Friday
Grants Pass 12, McMinnville 2
Tualatin 2, Clackamas 0
Sheldon 4, Glencoe 2
Sunset 2, Roseburg 1
Semifinals
Tuesday
Tualatin at Grants Pass
Sheldon at Sunset