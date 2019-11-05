OSAA Playoffs
<h2>FOOTBALL
Class 5A
First Round
Friday
Corvallis at Thurston
North Bend at Wilsonville
Scappoose at Pendleton
La Salle Prep at Silverton
Redmond at West Albany
Dallas at Ashland
Lebanon at Parkrose
Hillsboro at Crater
Class 4A
First Round
Friday
Marshfield at Banks
Seaside at Marist Catholic
Stayton at North Marion
Estacada at La Grande
North Valley at Gladstone
The Dalles at Henley
Saturday
Baker at Cascade
Tillamook at Mazama
Class 3A
First Round
Friday
Siuslaw at Henley
Sutherlin at Cascade Christian
Madras at Rainier
Scio at Burns
St. Mary’s at Clatskanie
Saturday
Brookings-Harbor at Amity
Vale at Yamhill-Carlton
Nyssa at Santiam Christian
Class 2A
First Round
Friday
Oakland at Glide
Colton at Monroe
Warrenton at Sheridan
Culver at Knappa
Saturday
Grant Union at Kennedy
Lost River at Toledo
Bandon at Heppner
Santiam at Coquille
Class 1A
First Round
Friday
Elgin at St. Paul
Days Creek at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii
Powder Valley at Lowell
Dufur at Perrydale
North Douglas at Hosanna Christian
Butte Falls at Adrian/Jordan Valley
Saturday
Mapleton at Camas Valley
Triad at Crane
Class 6A
First Round
Friday
Century at Tigard
Clackamas at Mountainside
Glencoe at Barlow
Jefferson at Sheldon
Roosevelt at West Linn
McNary at Sherwood
South Medford at Newberg
Southridge at Central Catholic
Grants Pass at Lake Oswego
West Salem at Sunset
Lakeridge at Beaverton
Bend at Aloha
Westview at Tualatin
Reynolds at North Medford
Liberty at Grant
Oregon City at Jesuit
<h2>VOLLEYBALL
Class 6A State Tournament
At Liberty High School
Quarterfinals
Friday
Jesuit vs. Summit, 8 a.m.
West Linn vs. Sheldon, 8 a.m.
Mountainside vs. Canby, 10 a.m.
Central Catholic vs. Sunset, 10 a.m.
Class 5A State Tournament
At Liberty High School
Quarterfinals
Friday
Ridgeview vs. La Salle Prep, 1:15 p.m.
Crook County vs. Corvallis, 1:15 p.m.
West Albany vs. Eugene, 3:15 p.m.
Wilsonville vs. Thurston, 3:15 p.m.
Class 4A State Tournament
At Forest Grove High School
Quarterfinals
Friday
Valley Catholic vs. Banks, 8 a.m.
Junction City vs. North Marion, 8 a.m.
Hidden Valley vs. Sweet Home, 10 a.m.
Sisters vs. Philomath, 10 a.m.
Class 3A State Tournament
At Forest Grove High School
Quarterfinals
Friday
Santiam Christian vs. Sutherlin, 1:15 p.m.
South Umpqua vs. Vale, 1:15 p.m.
Creswell vs. Burns, 3:15 p.m.
Salem Academy vs. Horizon Christian, 3:15 p.m.
Class 2A State Tournament
At Ridgeview High School
Quaterfinals
Friday
Kennedy vs. Bonanza, 4 p.m.
Portland Christian vs. Grant Union, 4 p.m.
Union vs. Vernonia, 6 p.m.
Central Linn vs. Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.
Class 1A State Tournament
At Ridgeview High School
Quarterfinals
Friday
Powder Valley vs. Damascus Christian, 8 a.m.
Country Christian vs. Rogue Valley Adventist, 8 a.m.
St. Paul vs. Crosshill Christian, 10 a.m.
Days Creek vs. Perrydale, 10 a.m.
<h2>SOCCER
Class 6A Girls
First Round
Saturday
Jesuit 9, McMinnville 0
Sheldon 1, Bend 0
St. Mary’s 1, Sunset 0, PK 4-1
Barlow 2, Oregon City 1
West Salem 4, Tigard 0
Wilson 1, Beaverton 0
Lake Oswego 5, Westview 2
Sherwood 3, Aloha 1
Mountainside 4, Liberty 1
Cleveland 3, South Salem 1
Grant 2, Summit 1
West Linn 4, Central Catholic 1
Tualatin 1, South Medford 0
Lakeridge 5, North Medford 0
Lincoln 5, Clackamas 1
South Eugene 5, David Douglas 1
Second Round
Wednesday
Sheldon at Jesuit
St. Mary’s at Barlow
Wilson at West Salem
Lake Oswego at Sherwood
Cleveland at Mountainside
Grant at West Linn
Lakeridge at Tualatin
Lincoln at South Eugene
Class 6A Boys
First Round
Saturday
Jesuit 2, Lake Oswego 0
South Eugene 1, South Salem 0
Liberty 1, Aloha 0
Summit 1, Westview 0
Forest Grove 1, David Douglas 0
Central Catholic 4, Glencoe 3, PK 4-3
Centennial 4, West Linn 3
Clackamas 6, Beaverton 1
Lincoln 2, McNary 1, OT
Franklin 3, West Salem 1
Tigard 1, Grants Pass 0
Grant 2, Mountainside 0
Sunset 4, South Medford 0
Cleveland 3, Newberg 1
Tualatin 2, McKay 0
Reynolds 5, Wilson 1
Second Round
Wednesday
South Eugene at Jesuit
Liberty at Summit
Central Catholic at Forest Grove
Centennial at Clackamas
Franklin at Lincoln
Tigard at Grant
Cleveland at Sunset
Tualatin at Reynolds
Class 5A Girls
First Round
Tuesday
The Dalles at Crescent Valley
Willamette at Ridgeview
Springfield at Scappoose
Putnam at North Eugene
Hood River Valley at Wilsonville
Ashland at West Albany
Silverton at Churchill
Hillsboro at Corvallis
Class 5A Boys
First Round
Wednesday
The Dalles at La Salle Prep
Churchill at Corvallis
South Albany at Hillsboro
North Salem at Eagle Point
Willamette at Wilsonville
Ridgeview at Silverton
West Albany at Hood River Valley
Parkrose at Ashland
Class 4A Girls
First Round
Tuesday
Mazama at Gladstone
Woodburn at Valley Catholic
Stayton at North Marion
Banks at Hidden Valley
Ontario at Marist Catholic
Henley at Philomath
Molalla at La Grande
Cottage Grove at North Valley
Class 4A Boys
First Round
Wednesday
Baker at Marist Catholic
La Grande at North Marion
Molalla at Stayton
Seaside at Phoenix
Gladstone at Ontario
North Valley at Woodburn
Hidden Valley at McLoughlin
Cottage Grove at Valley Catholic
Class 3A-2A-1A Girls
First Round
Tuesday
Umatilla at Catlin Gabel
Cascade Christian at Riverside
Douglas at Santiam Christian
Westside Christian at Yamhill-Carlton
Lakeview at Oregon Episcopal
Blanchet Catholic at Brookings-Harbor
Pleasant Hill at Portland Christian
Dayton at St. Mary’s
Class 3A-2A-1A Boys
First Round
Tuesday
Umatilla at Catlin Gabel
Wednesday
Umpqua Valley Christian at Santiam Christian
Delphian at Riverdale
Central Linn at Taft
Western Christian at Brookings-Harbor
Sutherlin at St. Mary’s
De La Salle North Catholic at Riverside
Cascade Christian at Oregon Episcopal