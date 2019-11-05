OSAA Playoffs

<h2>FOOTBALL

Class 5A

First Round

Friday

Corvallis at Thurston

North Bend at Wilsonville

Scappoose at Pendleton

La Salle Prep at Silverton

Redmond at West Albany

Dallas at Ashland

Lebanon at Parkrose

Hillsboro at Crater

Class 4A

First Round

Friday

Marshfield at Banks

Seaside at Marist Catholic

Stayton at North Marion

Estacada at La Grande

North Valley at Gladstone

The Dalles at Henley

Saturday

Baker at Cascade

Tillamook at Mazama

Class 3A

First Round

Friday

Siuslaw at Henley

Sutherlin at Cascade Christian

Madras at Rainier

Scio at Burns

St. Mary’s at Clatskanie

Saturday

Brookings-Harbor at Amity

Vale at Yamhill-Carlton

Nyssa at Santiam Christian

Class 2A

First Round

Friday

Oakland at Glide

Colton at Monroe

Warrenton at Sheridan

Culver at Knappa

Saturday

Grant Union at Kennedy

Lost River at Toledo

Bandon at Heppner

Santiam at Coquille

Class 1A

First Round

Friday

Elgin at St. Paul

Days Creek at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii

Powder Valley at Lowell

Dufur at Perrydale

North Douglas at Hosanna Christian

Butte Falls at Adrian/Jordan Valley

Saturday

Mapleton at Camas Valley

Triad at Crane

Class 6A

First Round

Friday

Century at Tigard

Clackamas at Mountainside

Glencoe at Barlow

Jefferson at Sheldon

Roosevelt at West Linn

McNary at Sherwood

South Medford at Newberg

Southridge at Central Catholic

Grants Pass at Lake Oswego

West Salem at Sunset

Lakeridge at Beaverton

Bend at Aloha

Westview at Tualatin

Reynolds at North Medford

Liberty at Grant

Oregon City at Jesuit

<h2>VOLLEYBALL

Class 6A State Tournament

At Liberty High School

Quarterfinals

Friday

Jesuit vs. Summit, 8 a.m.

West Linn vs. Sheldon, 8 a.m.

Mountainside vs. Canby, 10 a.m.

Central Catholic vs. Sunset, 10 a.m.

Class 5A State Tournament

At Liberty High School

Quarterfinals

Friday

Ridgeview vs. La Salle Prep, 1:15 p.m.

Crook County vs. Corvallis, 1:15 p.m.

West Albany vs. Eugene, 3:15 p.m.

Wilsonville vs. Thurston, 3:15 p.m.

Class 4A State Tournament

At Forest Grove High School

Quarterfinals

Friday

Valley Catholic vs. Banks, 8 a.m.

Junction City vs. North Marion, 8 a.m.

Hidden Valley vs. Sweet Home, 10 a.m.

Sisters vs. Philomath, 10 a.m.

Class 3A State Tournament

At Forest Grove High School

Quarterfinals

Friday

Santiam Christian vs. Sutherlin, 1:15 p.m.

South Umpqua vs. Vale, 1:15 p.m.

Creswell vs. Burns, 3:15 p.m.

Salem Academy vs. Horizon Christian, 3:15 p.m.

Class 2A State Tournament

At Ridgeview High School

Quaterfinals

Friday

Kennedy vs. Bonanza, 4 p.m.

Portland Christian vs. Grant Union, 4 p.m.

Union vs. Vernonia, 6 p.m.

Central Linn vs. Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.

Class 1A State Tournament

At Ridgeview High School

Quarterfinals

Friday

Powder Valley vs. Damascus Christian, 8 a.m.

Country Christian vs. Rogue Valley Adventist, 8 a.m.

St. Paul vs. Crosshill Christian, 10 a.m.

Days Creek vs. Perrydale, 10 a.m.

<h2>SOCCER

Class 6A Girls

First Round

Saturday

Jesuit 9, McMinnville 0

Sheldon 1, Bend 0

St. Mary’s 1, Sunset 0, PK 4-1

Barlow 2, Oregon City 1

West Salem 4, Tigard 0

Wilson 1, Beaverton 0

Lake Oswego 5, Westview 2

Sherwood 3, Aloha 1

Mountainside 4, Liberty 1

Cleveland 3, South Salem 1

Grant 2, Summit 1

West Linn 4, Central Catholic 1

Tualatin 1, South Medford 0

Lakeridge 5, North Medford 0

Lincoln 5, Clackamas 1

South Eugene 5, David Douglas 1

Second Round

Wednesday

Sheldon at Jesuit

St. Mary’s at Barlow

Wilson at West Salem

Lake Oswego at Sherwood

Cleveland at Mountainside

Grant at West Linn

Lakeridge at Tualatin

Lincoln at South Eugene

Class 6A Boys

First Round

Saturday

Jesuit 2, Lake Oswego 0

South Eugene 1, South Salem 0

Liberty 1, Aloha 0

Summit 1, Westview 0

Forest Grove 1, David Douglas 0

Central Catholic 4, Glencoe 3, PK 4-3

Centennial 4, West Linn 3

Clackamas 6, Beaverton 1

Lincoln 2, McNary 1, OT

Franklin 3, West Salem 1

Tigard 1, Grants Pass 0

Grant 2, Mountainside 0

Sunset 4, South Medford 0

Cleveland 3, Newberg 1

Tualatin 2, McKay 0

Reynolds 5, Wilson 1

Second Round

Wednesday

South Eugene at Jesuit

Liberty at Summit

Central Catholic at Forest Grove

Centennial at Clackamas

Franklin at Lincoln

Tigard at Grant

Cleveland at Sunset

Tualatin at Reynolds

Class 5A Girls

First Round

Tuesday

The Dalles at Crescent Valley

Willamette at Ridgeview

Springfield at Scappoose

Putnam at North Eugene

Hood River Valley at Wilsonville

Ashland at West Albany

Silverton at Churchill

Hillsboro at Corvallis

Class 5A Boys

First Round

Wednesday

The Dalles at La Salle Prep

Churchill at Corvallis

South Albany at Hillsboro

North Salem at Eagle Point

Willamette at Wilsonville

Ridgeview at Silverton

West Albany at Hood River Valley

Parkrose at Ashland

Class 4A Girls

First Round

Tuesday

Mazama at Gladstone

Woodburn at Valley Catholic

Stayton at North Marion

Banks at Hidden Valley

Ontario at Marist Catholic

Henley at Philomath

Molalla at La Grande

Cottage Grove at North Valley

Class 4A Boys

First Round

Wednesday

Baker at Marist Catholic

La Grande at North Marion

Molalla at Stayton

Seaside at Phoenix

Gladstone at Ontario

North Valley at Woodburn

Hidden Valley at McLoughlin

Cottage Grove at Valley Catholic

Class 3A-2A-1A Girls

First Round

Tuesday

Umatilla at Catlin Gabel

Cascade Christian at Riverside

Douglas at Santiam Christian

Westside Christian at Yamhill-Carlton

Lakeview at Oregon Episcopal

Blanchet Catholic at Brookings-Harbor

Pleasant Hill at Portland Christian

Dayton at St. Mary’s

Class 3A-2A-1A Boys

First Round

Tuesday

Umatilla at Catlin Gabel

Wednesday

Umpqua Valley Christian at Santiam Christian

Delphian at Riverdale

Central Linn at Taft

Western Christian at Brookings-Harbor

Sutherlin at St. Mary’s

De La Salle North Catholic at Riverside

Cascade Christian at Oregon Episcopal

