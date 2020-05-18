While there has been some push around the country for high school basketball to go to using a shot clock, it’s not happening in the coming year.
The National Federation of State High School Associations’ Basketball Rules Committee pondered both a proposal for a national rule mandating the shot clock and a proposal to allow a shot clock for states that adopt the concept and turned down both proposals.
“Information was given to the Basketball Rules Committee that shared the votes in individual states on how coaches and officials voted in support of or non-support of the shot clock rule,” said Theresia Wynns, the NFHS director of sports and liaison to the committee. “The conversation among the committee members explored the pros and cons of enacting the proposal as a rule for all states and likewise for state adoption.
“The committee will continue to explore the shot clock issue.”
The rules committee held the meeting online in April to comply with current health safety guidelines.
The committee also addressed other issues.
One thing the group did approve was clarifying Rule 10-6-1 to clarify that an officials is not required to warn a coach before issuing a technical foul.
“This amends an existing rule that gave the impression that a warning was a prerequisite to ruling a technical foul,” Wynns said. “Using the word ‘may’ helps one to understand that a warning is only an option.”
The committee also updated Rule 5-4-1 to state that a game is declared a forfeit if a coach is removed from the contest for unsporting conduct and no authorized personnel are present to assume responsibility of the team.
