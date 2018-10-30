<h2>High School All-Stars
Sky-Em League Football
Offensive Player of the Year: Dylan Graves, Cottage Grove
Defensive Player of the Year: Cory Stover, Marshfield
Coach of the Year: John Lemmons, Marshfield
First Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Dylan Graves, sr, Cottage Grove. Running Back: Josiah NIblett, jr, Marshfield; Sirus Robie, sr, Marshfield; Brady Nagel, sr, Elmira. Center: Gannon Holland, sr, Marshfield. Guard: Aidan Adams, sr, Marshfield; Luis Mendez, sr, Marist Catholic. Tackle: Greg Stump, sr, Marshfield; Kenny Weber, jr, Marist Catholic. Tight End: Cory Stover, sr, Marshfield. Slot Reciever: Erick Giffen, sr, Cottage Grove. Wide Receiver: Jacob Dunn, jr, Cottage Grove; Jacob Carpenter, sr, Marshfield; Hagan Stephenson, soph, Marist Catholic.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Kenny Weber, jr, Marist Catholic; Cory Stover, sr, Marshfield; Greg Stump, sr, Marshfield; Brian Ebenal, sr, Marshfield. Inside Linebacker: Josiah Niblett, jr, Marshfield; Jacob White, sr, Marist Catholic; Tristin Lemmons, sr, Marshfield. Outside Linebacker: Sirus Robie, sr, Marshfield; Max Whittaker, sr, Marist Catholic; Rowdy Ramirez, sr, Elmira. Defensive Back: Erick Giffen, sr, Cottage Grove; Chase Howerton, sr, Marshfield; Garrett Phelps, sr, Marist Catholic; Matthias Collins, sr, Marist Catholic.
SPECIALISTS
Punter: Erick Giffen, sr, Cottage Grove. Kicker: Arturo Ledesma, jr, Marshfield. Return Specialist: Hagan Stephenson, soph, Marist Catholic.
Second Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Grant Woolsey, sr, Marshfield. Running Back: Devin Benson, sr, Marshfield; Lucas Patterson, soph, Marist Catholic. Center: Matt Timpe, jr, Elmira. Guard: Justin Boren, sr, Elmira; Creek Lufkin, sr, Cottage Grove. Tackle: C.J. McCarthy, sr, Marshfield; Tyler Chapek, sr, Elmira. Tight End: Michael Lee, jr, Marist Catholic. Slot Receiver: Noah Niblett, soph, Marshfield. Wide Receiver: Jayden Doolittle, jr, Cottage Grove; Estifano Gerdes, jr, Junction City
DEFENSE
Defensive Line: David Cox, sr, Cottage Grove; Adrian Gideon, sr, Cottage Grove; David Mora, sr, Marist Catholic; Ryan Imel, sr, Elmira. Inside Linebacker: Garrett O’Callaghan, sr, Junction City. Outside Linebacker: Jacob Dunn, jr, Cottage Grove. Defensive Back: Tev’n Woods, sr, Marshfield; Bryce Sawyer, jr, Elmira; Estifanos Gerdes, jr, Junction City; Jayden Doolittle, sr, Cottage Grove.
SPECIALISTS
Punter: Arturo Ledesma, jr, Marshfield. Kicker: Erick Giffen, sr, Cottage Grove. Return Specialist: Erick Giffen, sr, Cottage Grove.
Honorable Mention
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Max Campbell, jr, Marist Catholic; Cobyn Herbert, soph, Elmira. Running Back: Garrett O’Callaghan, sr, Junction City. Tackle: Bryer Moore, soph, Junction City. Slot Reciever: Tev’n Woods, sr, Marshfield; Hunter VanCurler, sr, Junction City. Wide Receiver: Tyler Thornton, jr, Marshfield
DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Hunter VanCurler, sr, Junction City; Aidan Adams, sr, Marshfield; Creed Lufkin, sr, Cottage Grove; Cobyn Herbert, soph, Elmira. Defensive Back: Tyler Thornton, jr, Marshfield; Noah Niblett, soph, Marshfield; Dylan Graves, sr, Cottage Grove; Hagan Stevenson, soph, Marist.
SPECIALISTS
Punter: Rowdy Ramirez, sr, Elmira. Return Specialist: Jacob Carpenter, sr, Marshfield.
Sky-Em League Volleyball
Player of the Year: Cassidy Herbert, Cottage Grove
Coach of the Year: Kendra Anderson, Cottage Grove.
First Team — Cassidy Herbert, sr, Cottage Grove; Reilly Kelty, jr, Cottage Grove; Jessica Puderbaugh, sr, Junction City; Taylor Jobe, sr, Junction City; Brilee Buck, jr, Junction City; Britney Duvall, sr, Marist Catholic; McKenna Williams, sr, Marist Catholic; Ravyn Miranda, sr, Marshfield; McKayla Myrand, sr, Marshfield; Mak York, sr, Siuslaw.
Second Team — Lauren Witty, sr, Cottage Grove; Sam May, sr, Cottage Grove; Matty Ladd, soph, Cottage Grove; Brooklyn Nash, jr, Junction City; Heidi Knebel, Marist Catholic; Ellie Christian, soph, Marist Catholic; Alex Locati, sr, Marshfield; Mallory Heyer, sr, Marshfield; Mia Collins, jr, Siuslaw.
Honorable Mention — Alli Bedacht, jr, Junction City; Makenna Anderson, jr, Marshfield; Josie Dickson, sr, Elmira; Maranda Hanson, jr, Elmira.