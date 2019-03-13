<h2>BASKETBALL
Midwestern League Boys
Player of the Year — Silas Bennion, Churchill.
Co-Coaches of the Year — Kelly Bokn, Churchill, and Chad Carpenter, Willamette.
First Team — Silas Bennion, jr, Churchill; Isaac Lange, sr, Thurston; Nathan Bittle, soph, Crater; Jayden Frank, sr, North Bend; Zach Brown, sr, Springfield; Brian Goracke, jr, Churchill; Owen Cross, sr, Willamette.
Second Team — Isaiah Wallace, jr, Churchill; Mason Miller, sr, Thurston; Cameron Parks, jr, North Eugene; Jacob Curtis, sr, Willamette; Kaelan O’Neil, jr, Churcill; Jayden Vranes, jr, Crater; KJ Pippa, sr, Ashland; Luke Smith, soph, Willamette.
Honorable Mention — Samaje Morgan, fr, Churchill; Evan Pia, jr, Churchill; Luke Burke, sr, Willamette; Tyler Culver, sr, Willamette; Nate Horton, sr, Crater; Trey Bryant, soph, Thurston; Marcell Hill, jr, Springfield; Nate Duke, jr, North Eugene; Joseph Wauner-Sentle, sr, Ashland; Hayden Next, sr, Eagle Point.
Midwestern League Girls
Player of the Year — Rebecca Durbin, Springfield.
First Team — Rebecca Durbin, sr, Springfield; Emma McKenney, sr, Springfield; Danika Starr, fr, Churchill; Isis Smith, sr, Churchill; Syd Gray, sr, Crater; Maya Vanhook, sr, Crater.
Second Team — Natalie Willoughby, jr, Willamette; Reice Newell, soph, Springfield; Megan Miller, soph, Thurston; Kayley Elliot, sr, Springfield; Haley Snelgrove, sr, North Bend.
Third Team — Jayd Sollinger, soph, Ashland; Natalie Elstone, jr, Churchill; Eliza Idiart, sr, Crater; Nehkyah Ellis, sr, Crater; Stella Scott, fr, Churchill.
Honorable Mention — Nina Munson, jr, Ashland; Sophie Elstone, jr, Churchill; Avery Young, jr, Crater; Andrea Flores, jr, Eagle Point; Kierssa Hogan, jr, Eagle Point; Hayden Markel, sr, North Bend; Sam Cook, sr, North Eugene; Kamryn Manley, sr, North Eugene; Masey Williams, sr, Springfield; Jordan Morris, sr, Willamette; Makenzie Crawford, jr, Willamette; Tiara Boldon, soph, Churchill; Presley Robison, jr, Crater; Heidi Norman, jr, Thurston; Hailey Williams, soph, Thurston; Taylor Smith, sr, Willamette.