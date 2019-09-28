LAKESIDE — When customers bring in baked goods and homemade chili every winter for the staff, you know it’s not just an average hardware store.
At Hennick’s Lakeside Lumber and Hardware, that is just part of a normal day. For manager Wayne Mayer, the reason behind customers loving the staff so much is due to how they are treated.
“You treat them as a person rather than just someone who walks through the door,” he said. “You know their kids' names, their spouse’s names.”
The Lakeside store was opened 18 years ago and is owned by Mike Hennick, who also owns the Bandon store. Mayer handles the daily operations. His goal has always been to make customers feel welcome. When someone pulls up, sometimes he will joke with them by flipping the “open” sign to “closed,” tapping the window and watch them smile.
“If you get them to smile, they’ll remember that,” he said.
And customers repaid Hennick’s Lakeside Lumber and Hardware by voting it third place, Best Business in Town, Lakeside.
“You just never know when someone might be having a bad day, so if you make them smile it might just make their day a little bright,” Mayer said.
This is the second year in a row that Hennick’s Lakeside Lumber and Hardware won Best of the South Coast awards, something Mayer said he appreciates.
“We’re doing something right,” he said.