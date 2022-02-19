Visit the Coos History Museum starting February 19 for the new exhibit, Healing Hands. The exhibit is located in the mezzanine gallery on the second floor of the museum and will be open through the end of the year. All are welcome to view the exhibit during the museum’s regular hours, Tuesday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
CHM members are invited to the museum for a free sneak preview on February 18th from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Current membership and registration are required and can be found on the CHM website (cooshistory.org/events/healing-hands-preview).This membership perk will include light refreshments, access to all museum exhibits, the museum store, and of course, the new exhibit. Attend the member preview for a behind the scenes look at the creation of Healing Hands and help the CHM usher in a new year of exhibits and museum fun!
Healing Hands will explore the history of medicine in Coos County. The exhibit will feature a large sampling of the various establishments, people, tools, and continuing indigenous traditional medicinal practices that contributed to the health of Southern Oregon Coast communities since the 1800s.
Established in 1891, The Coos County Historical Society is an Oregon 501(c)3 not for profit organization and the second oldest historical society in the state. For information about the society and the Coos History Museum, visit cooshistory.org or email info@cooshistory.org.
