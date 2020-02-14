COOS BAY — There was a clear goal at last Saturday’s home gymnastics meet for Coos Bay’s Gymnastics Plus team.
“We do our home meets to show off, to showcase our kids to our community,” said director of gymnastics Roy Lans.
Competing in the Tumble by the Bay, the Gymnastics Plus team competed against Ashland and the home team was busy racking up ribbons.
Gymnastics Plus members won all-around titles in all but one of the divisions they competed in.
Among the optional gymnasts in the upper levels, Natalie Fish won the all-around title for Level 6 while also winning the vault and uneven parallel bars, while teammate Drew Hood won the balance beam and floor exercise. Camila Torres-Zepeda finished second in all four disciplines and the all-around for Gymnastics Plus.
“Right now we’re in the building process to get ready for state championship, regional championship, national championship. It’s a building process,” said Lans.
“As the season goes along, the competition gets tighter. You have to differentiate yourself from somebody else. So their unique skill or their trademark moves, that’s when we start putting those in.”
In Level 7, Ali Kirby swept every event with Amyaika Funk second. In Level 8, it was Aliyah White winning every discipline, with Kianna Thomas second.
For some of the younger members of Gymnastics Plus, the meet was the first time that the gymnasts were taking the mat in a competition setting.
“It was our first meet for most of our level fours and level threes, the younger kids. And we had some level twos that are five years old and they are just cute and they do it totally for fun and they had a great time,” said Lans. “For a home meet, that’s what it’s all about.”
Among the lower levels, Henley Reeves was the all-around champion for Level 2, also winning the vault, beam and floor exercise. Teammate Raylee Kreutzer was second in the all-around. Katelyn Halasz also competed in the division for Gymnastics Plus.
In the Level 3 Child division, Laaila Mendez won the all-around title for Gymnastics Plus while also winning the beam and floor exercise. Ava Skeen won the vault and Lilly Stuhlmiller won the bars and was second in the all-around. Zoe Grace Laidlaw and Karli Celoni also participated.
In the Level 4 Junior division, Shannon Young swept the events and Iona Speidel was second in three of them and the all-around. Sarah Smith, Sarah Daboling and Tha Laya Edwards also competed.
Kayleigh Sampson won the vault, bars, beam and all-around for the Level 3 senior division. Anie Schrick won the floor exercise and was second in the all-around. Mishayla Nederhood and Elsa Villers also participated.
Cailli Muffett won three of the events and the all-around title in the Level 4 middle age group, with Annabelle VanHoof winning the vault and finishing second in the others.
In the Level 4 older age group, Maili Hiner won the bars and beam and all-around while Avie Bradbury-Nelson won the vault and floor exercise and was second in the all-around. Olivia Washburn was second on the beam.
Heidi Riehl was second in two events in the Level 4 younger age group.
Ultimately, Lans was pleased with what he saw from his team at each level.
“What I say before the kids, my expectation is that they try their hardest,” he said. “For most competitions, it doesn’t matter what sport you’re doing, you have to be out of your comfort zone to be at the top of that game. We encourage that.”
Complete Gymnastics Plus results are included in today’s Community Scoreboard.