REEDSPORT -- Hundreds of identical triggers sit in a stack of eggshell cartons, soon to be checked for size specifications and run through a a tumbler full of ceramic stones for polishing.
Bruce Gray flits about the checkered floor, wearing a green apron and cammo baseball cap, checking the various components that are designed in-house.
Grayguns - a custom gunsmith company that makes gun safety components - moved its warehouse to Reedsport in January.
Gray said most of what he and his nine local employees do is handwork.
There’s one tool - called the magic file - that Gray calls the single most profitable tool they have.
It’s a $5 file that Gray has owned for nearly 20 years and which has worked on millions of dollars in components.
Gray will hand designs parts, send them out for production and then have them sent back to the warehouse to make sure the components work properly.
He said he began his career in gunsmithing 46 years ago and competed as a professional shooter.
Gray moved to Reedsport earlier this year, because his wife, Beki, works as a family nurse practitioner at Lower Umpqua Hospital.
She moved to the area more than five years ago after getting the job and during that time Bruce Gray said he commuted six hours to visit her, from a small town in Eastern Oregon.
In the last two years he said he’s put more than 100,000 miles on his Subaru.
Gray said City Manager Jonathan Wright had been trying for years to get him to move his business from Spray to Reedsport. He said Wright made him a believer in the small coastal town.
“He’s an absolute maniac, we all just love the guy,” Gray said.
The firearms instructor said there’s a whole culture of improving and enhancing firearms.
Some guns, he said, are more like a work of art and have an intrinsic value because of the pride of ownership.
While holding a Colt 45 he’s spent years modifying, he described the intricate handwork he did to create the grip.
“This is the kind of work that people will spend surprising amounts of money for and it’s not about the money, because I don’t do it for that. It’s just this is what I started off doing. As a competitor this is what we had back in the 1970’s, this is what we all competed with and we wanted to improve them to compete with them,” Gray said.
He said since his competition days, competitive shooters have gotten better, because of the access to information.
Gray said someone can get a basis of knowledge from watching videos on Youtube that he would’ve had to spend time meeting and watching people to do.
There are even videos online of “dry” training, he said, where people practice changing the magazine or pulling the trigger without ammunition in the weapon.
In addition to selling components to dealers, the business also adds aftermarket parts to guns that customers send in.
He said some customers, primarily those that are interested in competition, are looking for higher-end pistols that almost become an art piece.
“For us this is a blank canvas,” Gray said.