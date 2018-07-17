This free family friendly event also will feature:
The United States Coast Guard will have a HH-65 Helicopter Fly Over, a Search and Rescue Demonstration, along with tours of the 26' TANB (Trailerable Aids to Navigation Boat) and tour at the museum during the opening ceremony.
The opening ceremony is in partnership with the USCG Sector North Bend Officer's Wardroom and the USCG Chief Petty Officer's Association North Bend Chapter, with assistance from the USCG Aids to Navigation Team Coos Bay.
The U.S.C.G. Chief Petty Officer's Association will host a Barbecue Fundraiser, $5/per person, includes hamburger or hot dog, chips and beverage. Proceeds from the Barbecue fundraiser will benefit the CPOA's Projects.