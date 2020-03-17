SOUTH COAST – A group called Rent Strike 2020 is proposing to ask Governor Kate Brown to suspend all rent, mortgage, and utility payments for two months, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Their letter to the governor, which they seek signatures on, cites the 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and one death, in Oregon, noting that state citizens should be allowed to save up for possible quarantine as well as caring for loved ones, themselves, and the community as a whole. They note that many people struggle with payments, and medical expenses can be seriously damaging to a person’s savings.
“State and federal officials are already encouraging people who feel sick to stay home, but many workers already struggle to make rent or mortgage payments,” states the petition. “The choice to skip work for the sake of community health could leave them and their families unsheltered.”
Rent Strike 2020 notes that public officials currently serving have legacies to protect, alleging that backing the proposal would be a choice for the people that would be looked on favorably, both for reelection and in the future.
The group is partnering with the groups Socialist Alternative, the Rose Caucus, branches of the Youth Climate Action Team and Youth Climate Strike, as well as other mutual aid organizations around the country.
The group asks that people sign the petition with a google docs form at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfUvfnQFET2f7bC-NwKYutw_Bsmfj6Sz2n_YSHwVmSwKtHheg/viewform.
Rent Strike 2020 adds that they will never sell information to a third party and will not allow political candidates or entities to fundraise with the petition list. Requests for donations will go to a mutual aid fund controlled by the group.
