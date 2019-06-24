COOS BAY - Twenty-four teens will compete in this year's Got Talent Coos County and Reedsport, which opens at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at the Egyptian Theatre.
Got Talent Coos County and Reedsport is a teen talent showcase that promotes a drug, alcohol and tobacco-free lifestyle. It takes place over the summer for Coos County and Reedsport area teens ages 13-18 years old.
Contestants will be performing for their share of $5,000 in prizes, including cash, Southwestern Oregon Community College tuition and merchandise (provided by local and regional merchants).
"We are pleased to welcome back our corporate partners, South Coast Family Dentistry, Banner Bank and Fred Meyer, who allow us to provide this event to the community," said organizer Stephanie Kilmer.
Admission is $3 dollars, but no one is ever turned away for inability to pay. All admission fees are put back into the program and prizes for the competition. Other performance dates are July 18, Aug. 15 and Sept. 19.
Contestants include Haley Belcher, 16, North Bend High School; Jaidyn Blackard, 13, Harbor Lights Middle School (Bandon); Alana Bridges, 16, Coquille High School; Alyssa Carlan, 14, NBHS; Rachel Eickhoff, 13, HLMS; Jazmine Ford, 17, NBHS; Amariah Goslin, 14, NBHS; Seth Grover, 18, Oregon State University; La'Stacia Lovelady, 14, Marshfield High School; Rosie Lua, 18, NBHS; Kylee Malaguti, 13, MHS; Kamara Mill, 16, Southwestern Oregon Community College; Moira O'Bryan, 15, NBHS; Makayla Rini, 17, home schooled; Saleena Rini, 17, Winter Lakes (Coquille); Aiden Slaska, 16, NBHS; Aidan Smith, 17, NBHS; Hope Stephens, 16, NBHS;. Aina Weaver, 16, MHS; Elliza West, 15, Myrtle Point High School; Sierra Bell, 14, NBHS; Oscar Day, 14, MHS; Roxy Day, 13, MHS; and Wyatt Smith, 13, NBHS.
The opening show will feature 2018 Got Talent Coos County and Reedsport winner Makayla Wingert, 15, NBHS. The Egyptian Theatre will be selling concessions. For more information call K-Dock at 541-269-0929.