NORTH BEND -- Community members throughout the North Bend and Coos Bay areas can help brighten the holiday season for those less fortunate—including children, families, at-risk youth, homeless people and senior citizens by joining the Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington with its Tree of Joy.
Last year community members generously provided 1600 gifts for neighbors in need! This year, the Tree of Joy is available from Nov. 16 through Dec. 21 at Pony Village Mall, 1611 Virginia Ave., North Bend.
How does it work?
It’s as easy as 1-2-3:
1. Select an ornament from the Tree of Joy
2. Purchase the gift requested on the ornament
3. Return wrapped gifts with the original ornament by December 20
All names have been changed to protect their identities and situations. All of the needs of the recipients on the tree come from local agencies, not individuals or families.
Tree of Joy questions?
Please email questions regarding the Tree of Joy to: serviceunit62@gmail.com