CERT is like a hybrid organization that is part National Guard and American Red Cross with a close relationship to local first responders — you know our handful of city, county, and state troopers; a few fire trucks and ambulance; utility folks. In a real emergency that involves a large number of people they won't be serving on a first-call, first-serve basis. They will respond to the biggest crisis involving the most people first.
The Community Emergency Response Team Basic Training Manual includes 9 units of education to become an certified CERT. It's a little overwhelming to think about but you can follow along and do just a little as I move through the training.
If you are serious and want credits to become and officially trained you will need to register for a FEMA SID. All the instructions are available online.
Get started with the overview and Module 1. There is a lot of good information here, and check lists you can use to get started with your preparations. ...just-in-case.
Interactive 6 hour CERT training - class time still required