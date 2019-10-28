George Sherman“Sherm” Cutlip
December 18, 1926 – October 18, 2019
A celebration of life for G. Sherman “Sherm” Cutlip, 92, of Coos Bay will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3 at College Park Community Church of God, 2548 Newmark in North Bend, with Pastor Rich Lamar, officiating. The family invites all to join them for refreshments after the service. Private cremation was held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay. Private inurnment will be held at the Coos River Cemetery.
Sherm was born Dec. 18, 1926, in Marshfield at 9 and ½ lbs. to Guy Abram and Eliza Belle (Smith) Cutlip of South Coos River. He was named after his two grandfathers, George Smith and Sherman Beckwith Cutlip. Sherm passed away Oct. 18, 2019 in his own home of natural causes.
He was raised up Coos River with his dear sister, Ruth Ellen Cutlip McClendon, where he went to school and graduated from Coos River High School, class of 1945. The family started up South Coos River, relocated to North Bend during grade school years, then to Elkton before returning once again to Coos River, near Daniels Creek.
Sherm married Betty L Yoder in a double wedding ceremony Sept. 4, 1948, with his cousin Joyce Cutlip to Kenneth Oliver. Sherm and Betty had three children, David Michael, Susan Marie, and Mary Ann.
Sherm was a carpenter. He built homes and churches all over western Ore. and Wash.; including the Myrtle Trees Hotel, Powers, Reedsport, Klamath Falls, and Renton Churches of God and more.
His later years were spent caring lovingly for his “red headed gal” Betty, as she slowly declined into Alzheimer’s after 70 years of marriage. She passed Sept. 2, 2018.
Sherm is survived in death by his daughters, Susan and RJ Banks, Mary Ann and Tom McDonald; 7 grandchildren and families; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Ellen and Tom McClendon of Roseburg; two nephews and families; as well as 6 great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, David M Cutlip in 2006 and his wife, Betty L Cutlip in 2018.
Special mention to our beloved caregivers for the love and honor in which they helped Sherm and Betty live their lives out in their own home. To you, we owe our gratitude and sanity: Amanda Brooks, Norma Brooks, Amanda Carrasco, April Mousely, Leona Brandon, Dorothy Mcmahan-Rogers, Jeanifer Imbruglia, Jean Smith, Karis Zumwalt, Pam Calandrino, Barbara McCullock, Crystal Jacquard-Hughes, Kristen Solinger and to Pacific Home Health and Hospice Team, we are forever grateful for making the last weeks of his life as comfortable as possible.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com.