Gary William Bird
October 30, 1936 – October 30, 2019
A memorial service for Gary William Bird, 83, of Coos Bay, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave. in Coos Bay.
Gary was born Oct. 30, 1936 in Wendell, Idaho to Herbert and Marelda “Brownie” (Burgoyne) Bird. He passed away Oct. 30, 2019 at his residence in Coos Bay.
Gary enjoyed camping, traveling, fishing, hunting, playing cards, antique collecting and McDonald’s memorabilia. He was an avid Oregon Ducks fan and loved to spend time with his family.
He was a proud United States Army veteran and worked for Weyerhaeuser for over 40 years.
Gary is lovingly remembered by his family: his daughter, Brenda Wright and husband Bill of Fallon, Nevada, their children, Megan Willhite and husband Josh and Gary’s great-granddaughter, Bailey of Hanford, Calif., Matthew Wright and wife, and Whitney and Gary’s great-grandchildren, Hazel, Raider and Charlee; Gary’s son, Rande Bird and wife Chris of Alpine, Calif., their sons, Nick Bird and wife Yvette and daughter Izabella of Alpine, Calif., son Zack Bird and Josh Bird of Alpine, Calif.; Gary’s daughter, Rusty Lacoss and husband Thomas Lacoss of Enola, Penn., their daughter, Elizabeth Conner-Lacoss of Azusa, Calif., daughter, Madeleine Lacoss and son, Jack Lacoss; and last but not least, his faithful companion dog George of 10 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Jean Bird; mother, Brownie Bird; father, Herbert Bird; and brother, Stan Bird.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gary’s name may be made to South Coast Hospice, 1620 Thompson Road, Coos Bay, OR 97420.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.