1941 – 2021
Gary Eugene Waddington, age 80, passed away June 15, 2021, at his home in Coquille, Oregon.
Born in 1941 in San Jose, California to Earl “Shorty” and Frances Waddington, Gary was the youngest of four kids, his oldest brother, Roy, sister, Doris, and brother, Albert. After growing up in California Gary met the love of his life, Sandra and married her May 6, 1962. In June 1979 Gary and Sandra and the boys made the move from Aptos, California to Coquille, Oregon.
Gary was a loving husband, devoted father, grandpa “Big Bird”, and great grandpa. He loved his family and was so proud of each and everyone of them. You could always catch him at the baseball field coaching the boy’s team or in the stands cheering for his grandkids, or in his favorite chair taking a nap.
Gary, after a long career with the Coquille School District, retired as the maintenance supervisor. He started working for the school district as a janitor at Lincoln Elementary School, which is where he was nicknamed “Big Bird”. The nickname was given to him by the students at the school. Gary was a member of the Coquille school board for several years and was also a member of the Coquille fire department for over 25 years. You might remember seeing Gary driving the John Deere tractor, flashers on, headed to the fire station for a call. During his time as a firefighter Gary was the secretary/treasurer for the volunteer firefighters association. He was a board member of Oregon Volunteer Firefighters Association and elected as the president for a year. He was on the budget committee for the Coquille Rural Fire Department and on several different committees in the community.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Waddington of 59 years; son, Jeff Waddington; daughter-in-law, Corinne Waddington; son, Dave Waddington; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Waddington; son, Paul Waddington; daughter-in-law, Sharon Waddington; son, Brian Waddington; daughter-in-law, Amie Waddington; brother, Albert Waddington; 11 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.
“Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday, unseen, unheard, but always near, still missed and very dear.”
We love you Grandpa Big Bird
