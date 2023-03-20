Marshfield distance running ace Alex Garcia-Silver will get to follow his dream.
Garcia-Silver signed a letter of intent Tuesday to compete in track and field and cross country for Brigham Young University in Utah.
Even back in his middle school days, long before he won two state cross country titles for Marshfield, Garcia-Silver often wore BYU sweat shirts and gear.
His past few years have been filled with success, including winning the Class 4A state meet for cross country the past two falls and placing second in both the 1,500 and 3,000 meters at last year’s state track meet.
He also won the 3,000 meters for Colombia (he has dual citizenship) in the South American 18-and-under championships his junior year.
Now Garcia-Silver is hoping to win a state track title for Marshfield during the new season, which has just started.
