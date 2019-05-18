BANDON — Bandon Dunes Golf Resort has had an amazing first 20 years, and the future appears just as bright.
The fifth 18-hole course, Bally Bandon Sheep Ranch, will open in 2020 and the rest of the resort seems to be getting busier every year.
Back when the resort first opened, when there was only one, and then two, courses, things got a little calm near the end of the year, what is referred to as the shoulder season.
“We don’t have a shoulder season,” said Don Crowe, the resort’s general manager. “We’re only quiet from Dec. 20 to Jan. 5. And during the holiday season, the occupancy keeps going up every year.
“Then it goes bonkers again.”
Because of that change, the resort doesn’t have seasonal employees anymore.
The full- and part-time staff numbers about 575 employees, and that will go up with the addition of Bally Bandon Sheep Ranch, which will have its own golf course maintenance team and staffing for the club house.
The resort also has another 350 caddies, who are independent contractors and also boost the local economy.
Bandon Dunes owner Mike Keiser said Bally Bandon Sheep Ranch will be the final golf course at the resort, so the expansion likely is nearing completion.
But the addition of the new course will lead to another 50 rooms being added to the resort, though what specific style they come in hasn’t yet been finalized, Crowe said.
He and other resort officials are listening to what their guests want when planning ahead.
Crowe said one thing that will be added in is a new fire pit, or several. Currently the most popular fire pit is outside McKee’s Pub, and is hugely popular at times of the year, Crowe said.
What won’t change, Crowe said, is the nature of the staff and emphasis on outstanding service.
“I can’t do anything without the amazing staff,” he said.
During a 20th-anniversary celebration, Keiser said he hears as much about the staff and hospitality as he does about the highly renowned golf courses.
Crowe said that’s his experience as well.
“I got an email today from some guy who went on and on (about the staff),” he said.
Crowe said, another asked: “What is in the secret sauce for the staff?”
“That is the biggest compliment here,” he said.
One addition resort guests won’t see is an increase to the staff housing village, Crowe said.
“There is definitely a need for housing,” he said. “We have 75 beds now, and that will continue to grow.”
The staff housing is off the site of the main resort where it isn't visible for the golfers, keeping with the minimalist visual impact of the resort.
One other focus of the future is the new marketing promotion Dream Golf, a partnership between Bandon Dunes and resorts Cabot Links in Nova Scotia, Canada and Sand Valley in Wisconsin which also have been built by Mike Keiser.
“It’s a concept we continue to work on, building the partnership of Dream Golf,” Crowe said. “We have three amazing properties. We have some golfers who just go to Sand Valley and some to Cabot. How do we promote that?”
The concept of Dream Golf is being driven by Keiser and his sons, Chris and Michael.
It started with Bandon Dunes and its slogan “Golf as it was meant to be” with walking only courses and the availability of caddies, the way it has been for hundreds of years in Scotland and Ireland.
Now Bandon Dunes has five courses, Sand Valley three and Cabot Links two, all in remote locations.
“While each resort has been extremely successful in their own right, we believe there are golfers visiting any single property who either haven’t visited the others, might not know about the others, or might not know that they were developed by the same family with the same principles applied at each: Great golf courses, played on foot with a caddie, built on incredible sand-based sites, designed by today’s best minimalist architects, complemented by incredible food and beverage, accommodations, and world-class friendly service,” the Keisers wrote in an introduction of the concept to the resort staff.
“We believe that as we educate our guests at each property about the Dream Golf connection, more and more guests will visit more of the properties and will then spread the word to their golfing friends and acquaintances. Simply put, the rising tide should raise all ships.”
Bandon Dunes also will host its sixth and seventh United States Golf Association championships: The U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship next week and the 2020 U.S. Amateur, the biggest tournament to date at the resort in terms of stature.
No future USGA events have been announced for the resort, but many of them are only scheduled a few years in advance, so Bandon Dunes likely will have more in the future.
“I don’t know why that would stop,” Crowe said.
All in all, the future is bright, he said.
“I’m extremely excited with our resort and Dream Golf — the direction the Keisers are taking us in,” he said.