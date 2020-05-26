SHERIFF JOHN WARD
A widespread manhunt involving authorities in Oregon and California along with the U.S. Marshals Service was concluded on May 22nd around 5:00pm when Curry County Deputies arrested Eric Appoldt, a 41 year old male from Bakersfield, California.
Eric Appoldt was arrested on a homicide warrant following an incident in Kern County, California last February. His criminal history includes attempted murder, robbery and battery on a peace officer.
Appoldt was found to have family connections in Portland, Oregon and the Oregon State Police alerted Curry County Sheriff’s Office to his warrant and potential presence in Oregon. A Curry County Deputy used every resource available to our office to identify a potential location for Appoldt on Hensley Hill Road in Port Orford and worked in cooperation with our Deputies and the Oregon State Police to locate and apprehend Appoldt without incident while he was found walking on Hensley Hill Road with an adult female.
Appoldt was transported and booked into the Curry County Jail and will be returned to California to faces the charges against him.
https://www.kget.com/most-wanted/golden-empire-most-wanted-feb-13-2020/
Sergeant Jordon White
Curry County, Oregon
