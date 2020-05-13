Please read this post from Debi Ellis, SCHHC Chief Nursing Officer.
To all SCHHC nurses:
I wrote the letter below for the team I worked with at Richmond Kaisers Emergency Dept a few years ago.....I have learned since then it applies to all of my other destinations as a leader.....Most nurses have no interest in stepping into a management role. We go into nursing to make a difference in people’s lives.....I chose to take that step because of the awe and respect I had for the nurses I had the fortune to work with....They were so busy doing their job, caring for others, that they rarely took care of themselves. That being said, managers or administration very often took advantage of that by either overworking , understaffing and not listening to what was needed to care for the patients...I felt strongly then as I do now, that if you give us the tools we need to do our job, treat us with respect and get out of the way ....we will knock it out of the park....that is why we entered into healthcare...This has proved true time and time again...I am so proud to be a nurse and a leader to all of the nurses I have had the privilege of working with❤️Happy nurses week🙏🏼
Debi wrote this in 2013 when she was working at Kaiser Richmond in California. Her words were poignant then and perhaps even more meaningful now.
Nurses Week May 6-10, 2013
An Open Letter to Kaiser Richmond ED Nurses
I became a nurse out of the desire that I could make a difference in the lives of others. I grew up in a family of ED nurses. My grandmother, mother and aunt were all ER nurses at some point in their career. I came to the ED because of that background. As much as I appreciate everything you do for our patients, I don’t think it’s anything compared to how the patients that you touch on a daily basis feel. Many come here, afraid, alone and very sick. Others come because they are hungry or have nowhere else to go. I have seen each and every one of these patients treated with kindness and respect, their lives being touched by your care. I wanted to compile a booklet of “caring moments” that all of you have experienced with your patients. That is a very difficult task to accomplish, because of the multitude of “caring moments” that you experience every day. I have watched, as you calmly perform life-saving measures to revive a patient that you know will not survive, simply to give the family the gift of knowing everything was done for their family member. I have seen you cry and pray with family members who are in the grips of grief. It is nothing for many of you to forego a break in order to help a co-worker. You have chosen a profession that always demands more of you. Yet you come back day after day to provide the often, difficult care that is required of our patients. I have seen many nurses pay for cabs when vouchers are not available and I have seen nurses give money to unfortunate patients. I have seen nurses pack a few extra sandwiches along with discharge instructions to the homeless. You truly embody the words “patient advocate” in all that you do. The list goes on and on…. I am very proud to be an ED Nurse and even prouder to call all of you my colleagues.
Thank you with all of my heart!
Debi Ellis, RN ANM
