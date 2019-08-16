AMERICAN LEAGUE
Yankees 3, Indians 2
Cleveland 010 000 100 — 2 4 1
New York 200 010 00x — 3 10 1
Civale, Cimber (7), O.Pérez (7), Clippard (7) and R.Pérez; Tanaka, Kahnle (7), Britton (8), Chapman (9) and G.Sánchez. W_Tanaka 9-6. L_Civale 1-2. Sv_Chapman (34). HRs_Cleveland, Ramírez (20), Puig (24).
Blue Jays 7, Mariners 3
Seattle 020 000 010 — 3 7 0
Toronto 033 000 10x — 7 11 0
Wisler, LeBlanc (2) and Narváez; Waguespack, Mayza (6), Shafer (7), Boshers (8), Giles (9) and D.Jansen. W_Waguespack 4-1. L_LeBlanc 6-7. HRs_Toronto, Fisher (4), Guerrero Jr. (14), Grichuk (23), D.Jansen (12).
Red Sox 9, Orioles 1
Baltimore 001 000 000 — 1 5 0
Boston 100 203 21x — 9 12 0
Brooks, Bleier (6), M.Castro (6), Eshelman (7) and Sisco; Porcello, Taylor (7), Lakins (8) and C.Vázquez. W_Porcello 11-9. L_Brooks 2-7. HRs_Boston, Betts (21).
Tigers 2, Rays 0
Detroit 000 100 010 — 2 6 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 000 — 0 5 1
Norris, VerHagen (4), J.Jiménez (9) and J.Rogers; Morton, Fairbanks (8), Drake (9) and d'Arnaud. W_VerHagen 3-2. L_Morton 13-5. Sv_J.Jiménez (3).
Twins 4, Rangers 3
Minnesota 000 200 200 — 4 9 0
Texas 000 102 000 — 3 9 1
Odorizzi, Duffey (6), S.Dyson (7), T.Rogers (8), Romo (9) and Garver; Minor, Montero (8), Clase (9) and Mathis, Trevino. W_S.Dyson 5-1. L_Minor 11-7. Sv_Romo (20). HRs_Minnesota, Kepler (33), Schoop (17).
White Sox 7, Angels 2
Chicago 002 100 040 — 7 10 1
Los Angeles 001 010 000 — 2 6 1
Giolito, Marshall (7), Bummer (7), Herrera (9) and J.McCann; Sandoval, L.Garcia (5), A.Mejía (7), Buttrey (8), Cahill (8) and Bemboom, Stassi. W_Giolito 13-6. L_Sandoval 0-1. HRs_Chicago, J.McCann (14). Los Angeles, Trout (41).
INTERLEAGUE
Royals 4, Mets 1
New York 001 000 000 — 1 8 1
Kansas City 000 020 02x — 4 8 1
Syndergaard, J.Wilson (7), Brach (8), Ed.Díaz (8) and Nido; Montgomery, Newberry (7), Barlow (8), Hill (8), Kennedy (9) and Viloria. W_Montgomery 3-5. L_Syndergaard 8-6. Sv_Kennedy (21). HRs_Kansas City, O'Hearn (7).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pirates 3, Cubs 2
Chicago 000 000 020 — 2 5 1
Pittsburgh 000 100 002 — 3 5 0
Hendricks, Phelps (8), Ryan (9), Kintzler (9) and Lucroy; Musgrove, F.Vázquez (8), Kela (9) and Stallings. W_Kela 2-0. L_Kintzler 2-2.
Nationals 2, Brewers 1
Milwaukee 001 000 000 — 1 9 1
Washington 001 000 01x — 2 3 0
Houser, Ju.Guerra (8), Claudio (8) and Piña, Grandal; Corbin, Dan.Hudson (7), Strickland (8), Doolittle (9) and Gomes. W_Strickland 1-1. L_Ju.Guerra 6-4. Sv_Doolittle (28). HRs_Milwaukee, Arcia (13).
Phillies 8, Padres 4
San Diego 000 003 010 — 4 7 2
Philadelphia 012 023 00x — 8 12 0
Paddack, Baez (5), Perdomo (6), Wingenter (8) and F.Mejía; Velasquez, Parker (6), Morin (7), Álvarez (8), Neris (9) and Realmuto. W_Velasquez 5-7. L_Paddack 7-6. HRs_Philadelphia, Quinn (4), Realmuto (18), B.Harper (26).
Cardinals 13, Reds 4
St. Louis 132 024 100 — 13 18 2
Cincinnati 000 003 100 — 4 7 1
Wainwright, Brebbia (7), Gallegos (9) and Molina, Wieters; L.Castillo, Bowman (5), Kuhnel (7), Gausman (8), Peraza (9) and Barnhart, K.Farmer. W_Wainwright 9-8. L_L.Castillo 11-5. HRs_St. Louis, Fowler (14), DeJong (21), Goldschmidt (27), Wong (9). Cincinnati, Aquino (10).
Dodgers 8, Braves 3
Los Angeles 011 000 420 — 8 11 0
Atlanta 030 000 000 — 3 6 0
Maeda, Kolarek (5), J.Urías (7) and Wil.Smith; Soroka, Newcomb (7), Blevins (8), C.Martin (9) and B.McCann. W_Kolarek 5-3. L_Newcomb 5-3. Sv_J.Urías (4). HRs_Los Angeles, Bellinger (41), Muncy (30), J.Turner (22), Wil.Smith (10).
Rockies 3, Marlins 0
Miami 000 000 000 — 0 6 1
Colorado 020 000 01x — 3 5 0
Alcantara, Stanek (8) and Holaday, Alfaro; J.Gray, Oberg (9) and Wolters. W_J.Gray 11-8. L_Alcantara 4-11. Sv_Oberg (5). HRs_Colorado, McMahon (15), Arenado (28).
Giants 10, Diamondbacks 9, 11 innings
San Francisco 002 200 210 21 — 10 15 0
Arizona 100 001 050 20 — 9 13 0
Samardzija, Abad (6), Moronta (6), Watson (8), Coonrod (8), Gustave (9), Wil.Smith (10), Gott (11) and Posey; Leake, McFarland (7), Ginkel (8), Bradley (9), Hirano (10), Y.López (11) and C.Kelly. W_Wil.Smith 5-0. L_Y.López 1-5. Sv_Gott (1). HRs_San Francisco, Belt (13), Yastrzemski (16), Pillar (17). Arizona, K.Marte (25), Escobar (28), Flores (5), Jones (14), Ahmed (15).