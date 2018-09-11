COOS BAY - A free screening of Chris Jordan's documentary "Albatross," a powerfully moving love story about the birds on the Midway Atoll in the center of the North Pacific Ocean will be held at 5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 16, at the Egyptian Theater, 229 S. Broadway, Coos Bay. The showing is hosted by Shoreline Education for Awareness, Washed Ashore and the Charleston Marine Life Center.
Jordan began making the movie in 2008, as a collaboration with Manuel Maqueda. Jordan and his filming team witnessed cycles of birth, life and death of these magnificent creatures over several years. Jordan muses that albatrosses experience the passage of time more slowly than we do. He filmed their bonding ritual in slow motion. These bonds last a lifetime, sometimes more than 60 years. Wisdom, the world's oldest tagged bird, is 66 and still successfully breeding, an amazing feat.
In making the film, Jordan and his team also witnessed the emerging issue of ocean plastic pollution and its adverse effect on the albatross colony. "Albatross" walks viewers through the horror and grief facing the immensity of this tragedy - and people's own complicity - head on. In this process, viewers find an unexpected route to a deeply felt experience of beauty and love for the miracle of life.
The film is 97 minutes and will be followed by a question-and-answer panel consisting of marine science professionals. For further information view the trailer at www,albatrossthefilm.com, and www.sea-edu.org.