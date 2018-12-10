REEDSPORT – For the eighth year in a row, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is partnering with America’s State Parks to offer free guided First Day Hikes in state parks across Oregon on New Year’s Day. Information about the special hike hosted at Umpqua Lighthouse State Park is below.
Hikers can register for the hike at the Oregon State Parks Store, http://bit.ly/ParkStoreEvents. Registration—although not required—will help park staff plan for the hike and give park staff contact information should the hike be canceled because of weather or conditions.
Hike time: 10 a.m.
Starting location: Lake Marie Swim Area
Terrain and length of trail: Easy, one-mile hike on the Lake Marie Trail
Contact information: 541-271-4118
Additional details: All ages welcome. Dogs allowed on a 6-foot leash
Participants should dress in layers, wear sturdy shoes, and bring water as well as a camera or binoculars for wildlife viewing.
Share photos of First Day Hikes via Twitter and Instagram by using the hashtag #ORfirstdayhikes or tagging “Oregon State Parks” on Facebook.