Francis (Fritz) Gross
April 26, 1947 - August 24, 2019
Francis (Fritz) Gross passed away August 24, 2019 in Rio Vista Ca. He is survived by his wife; Kathy, children; Andrea and Allen, grandchildren; Keely, Kayla, Lexie, Kyle, Tristan and great granddaughter; Ellie.
Fritz received his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from University of California, Davis in 1974, and owned Nob Hill Cat Clinic in San Francisco until 1995. Fritz and Kathy moved to North Bend in 1995 and built Oregon Dunes KOA Campground. He also practiced part time at Harbor Lights Veterinary Hospital. In 2014 Fritz was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia and they made the decision to sell ODKOA to Steve and LaVerne Dayton. In 2018 they moved to Rio Vista to be close to their son and youngest grandchildren.
All wishing to celebrate his life are invited to his memorial service at 1:00 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2019 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Rd, Coos Bay, in lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.