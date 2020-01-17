LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Rickie Fowler came to The American Express for the first time in six years to prepare for the next two weeks at Torrey Pines and TPC Scottsdale.
He's ahead of schedule, shooting an 8-under 64 on Friday at PGA West's Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course for a share of the second-round lead with Scottie Scheffler.
In position to make the trip over the hill to San Diego and Torrey Pines with his sixth PGA Tour title and first since Phoenix a year ago, Fowler set up shop last week at the nearby Madison Club after tying for fifth at Kapalua in the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
“It was nice to get a little work in, get some good practice and play out here in the desert to get used to being back in the desert," said Fowler, who grew up about an hour away in Murrieta. “It's been very beneficial. I looked at that as something that was going to be the best opportunity for me to go into this West Coast swing to get the game where I want to and to play well.”
He opened with a 65 on Thursday at La Quinta Country Club.
He played his final nine in 6-under 30, making a 6-foot eagle putt on the par-5 fourth, four birdies and two big par saves on Nos. 6 and 7.
At 15-under 129, he had the lowest 36-hole score of his PGA Tour career.
Playing in the same third of the field as Fowler in the pro-am event, Scheffler also opened with rounds of 65 and 64. He birdied the first four holes and six of the first seven Friday, then rebounded from a double bogey on the par-4 18th with an eagle and two birdies in his second nine.
The 23-year-old former University of Texas star is in his first season on the PGA Tour after winning twice and topping the Korn Ferry Tour Finals and overall points lists.
Fowler and Scheffler will play PGA West's Stadium Course — also the site of the final round — on Saturday.
Tournament host Phil Mickelson needed a low round Saturday at the Stadium Course to make the cut after rounds of 70 and 72 in his first start of the year.
Andrew Landry was a stroke out of the lead after a 64 at La Quinta.
Tony Finau, at No. 15 in the world the top-ranked player in the field, made a big move with a 62 on the Nicklaus layout. Playing alongside Mickelson, Finau was two strokes back at 13 under after the best round of the first two days. He played his final nine in 7-under 29.
LPGA
Henderson, Inbee Park tied for lead
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Canada’s Brooke Henderson parlayed four birdies and a late eagle into Friday’s hottest round and a share of the lead at the LPGA’s season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.
Henderson had a 5-under 66 to join Inbee Park of South Korea at 9-under 133 heading to the weekend at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando.
Mexico’s Gaby Lopez, whose lone LPGA victory is the 2018 Blue Bay LPGA in China, shot 69 and is alone in third, two shots back.
Park shot a bogey-free 68 Friday, nearly holing her third shot at the par-5 17th to set up her third and final birdie.
Champions Tour
Austin leads Langer
KA'UPULEHI-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Woody Austin scrambled for birdie on the par-4 18th Friday to take the lead into the final round of the PGA Tour Champions' season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship, while Ernie Els had the best round of the day to get into contention in his senior debut.
After the wind carried Austin's drive far right, he hit a low 4-iron out of the rough to 12 feet to set up the closing birdie at windy Hualalai. He had a 4-under 68 to get to 11-under 133, a stroke ahead of Bernhard Langer.
Langer, tied for the first-round lead with Miguel Angel Jimenez, followed an opening 64 with a 70.
Jimenez, the 2015 winner, had three front-nine bogeys in a 71 to fall into a tie for third with Fred Couples at 9 under. The 60-year-old Couples had a 68.
Els followed a 72 with a 65 to get to 7 under. He birdied four of the first six holes and eagled the par-5 seventh. He bogeyed the par-4 ninth and added birdies on Nos. 12 and 13.