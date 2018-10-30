Football Playoffs

Friday’s Games

North Marion at Marshfield, 7 p.m.

North Bend at Scappoose, 7 p.m.

Bandon at Neah-Kah-Nie, 7 p.m.

Brookings-Harbor at Amity, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

Lost River at Coquille, 1 p.m.

Admission: $8 adults, $5 students.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0