Football Playoffs
Friday’s Games
North Marion at Marshfield, 7 p.m.
North Bend at Scappoose, 7 p.m.
Bandon at Neah-Kah-Nie, 7 p.m.
Brookings-Harbor at Amity, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Game
Lost River at Coquille, 1 p.m.
Admission: $8 adults, $5 students.
