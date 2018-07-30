NORTH BEND -- The Food Truck Challenge is back.
The second annual event at The Mill is expanding by a day and scheduled for Aug. 3-5.
The event, which advertises it will have 20 food trucks this year, happens in the parking lot just north of the casino. Hours are from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday; noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Admission is $5, and a portion of that will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon. Once again there will be live entertainment.
The food trucks will compete for $8,500 in prize money and serve up culinary delights all weekend. Early weather forecasts are calling for partly sunny skies all three days with high in the mid- to upper-60s.
The winners from the 2017 contest were:
Best taco: 1. Fuel Mobile Kitchen (Dallas, Ore.), 2. Mac and Cheese Steaks (Klamath Falls).
Best Sandwich: 1. Big Fat Weiner (Gresham), 2. The Bun Stuffer (Roseburg), 3. Afghani Cuisine & German Sausage (Eugene).
Best Global: 1. Eugene Jian Bing (Eugene), 2. Papa's Doggs (Coos Bay).
Best Barbecue: 1. Big Bite BBQ (North Bend), 2. Elkhorn BBQ (Coos Bay), 3. Buzz Burger BBQ (Eugene).
Truck's Choice: 1. Wrappin & Rollin (Roseburg).
Judges' overall champion: Tie 1. Big Fat Weiner, Eugene Jian Bing.
People's Choice: Elkhorn BBQ.