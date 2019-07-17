Your favorite rose or dahlia could earn you up to a $25 gift card to go with your blue ribbon. Hometown Hardware will provide a Best of Show prize of $25; Ron and Avis Cribbins, a $25 prize for the Superintendent's Choice; Best of Division J, Artistic Arrangement will earn a $25 prize from Kathy Little in Memory of Sue Christensen; Best Entry of Dahlias can win $15; the Largest Most Perfect, $5; and $15 will go to the Best Basket or Vase of Dahlias.
Roses could earn the Superintendent's Choice award, a $25 gift card from Coquille Garden & Cyclery. Miniature Rose Best of Division prize will be $10, provided by Dan and Glenda Senf.
Only one entry per class is allowed but two entries are allowed in any other class. Vases will be provided for single stems. Cut your blossom the morning you plan to submit when the blossom is three-quarters open. Place your stem in warm water and keep it in a cool place at least three hours. Crush the stem of woody stalks slightly.
There are a few more things to know, so look on page 24 of the Exhibitor's Handbook for more information.
Entries should be delivered to the Floral Department in time for Monday's judging.