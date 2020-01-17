LAKESIDE — In the early afternoon on Friday, Jan. 17, Oregon State Police responded to a rollover motor vehicle accident near Tree Acres gas station on U.S. Highway 101.
According to witnesses, a vehicle was preparing to turn into Tree Acres when a second vehicle started coming up behind it at speed. The speeding vehicle attempted to turn away, but overcorrected and went into the ditch, flipping on its roof.
The witness said the driver of the vehicle got out and left the scene in a third vehicle that stopped in response to the accident. Oregon State Police are looking for the driver.
The story will be updated as more information becomes available.