COOS BAY -- Fitness for Recovery provides space for people recovering from drug and alcohol abuse to exercise and build a supportive community away from stressors that might cause a lapse in sobriety.
“The reason we’re doing this is to establish a Sober Active Community,” Jennifer Stephens with Fitness for Recovery said. “So we’re trying to provide something in the community that doesn’t have any kind of pressure to use any substances and provides support.”
Fitness for Recovery meets at the Southwestern Oregon Community College recreation center every Saturday at 10:15 a.m. for group fitness, and every Monday at 6 p.m. for yoga at the same location. Since the group began back in March around it’s had over 70 attendees, many of which regularly attend.
“We’ve had a lot of success in the numbers, and people have reflected that it has been really helpful to them and feels great,” Stephens said.
The only prerequisite to take part in the free Fitness for Recovery group is that folks interested show up 48 hours sober. Group fitness sessions begin by reading the groups community standards, which are aimed at creating a safe and sober place. Then the group does a warmup, which involves stretching and preparing for the workout. After the group stretches they do whatever workout was planned for that day. All classes finish with an opportunity for group members to share things that are going well in their lives.
“People have an opportunity to share with each other and support each other and build into a team together. We get to celebrate what’s going good in their lives… That’s where the good things really come out. People can stand up and say hey I’m six months clean, or I’ve been sober for three years, or I’m getting my kids back next week,” Stephens said.
Stephens said that the programs is designed to accommodate everyone, whether they have no fitness experience or years of it.
“There is a healing process that only physical activity can really help with” Stephens said.