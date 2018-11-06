Local lakes: Last week Garrison Lake in Port Orford was stocked with 800 trophy-sized rainbow trout. Bank anglers can access the lake at the 12th Street or Pinehurst boat ramps.
Boaters are reporting good fishing out on the main body of the lake trolling Wedding Ring spinners tipped with nightcrawlers. Trout fishing remains good on recently stocked Bradley, Empire, Butterfield and Saunders lakes. Anglers are still waiting for a good rain event to bring some coho up into Tenmile and Siltcoos Lakes. Anglers have reported catching a few wild coho up on Tahkenitch Lake. Tahkenitch Lake is the only one of the three lakes that doesn't have a dam, so coho have been able to enter with the low water conditions.
Local rivers: Roland from the Chetco Outdoor Store in Brookings told me that fall Chinook fishing on the lower Chetco River was good last weekend. He said that plenty of fresh Chinook along with plenty of jack salmon have been entering the lower river. Gear restrictions are still in effect upriver from River Mile 2.2 through to Nook Creek until we receive sustained rainfall.
Not much effort on the lower Coquille River by salmon anglers. A few Chinook have been taken by bank anglers fishing the acclimation sites at the mouth of the Ferry Creek and Seven Mile Slough. A few boats are still working the lower river, but not much action to report. Anglers are watching the tides and catching a few fall Chinook near the mouth of the Elk and Sixes rivers. Some much needed rainfall has to happen before the fish can move upriver.
Pacific Ocean, beaches and bays: Rough ocean conditions have kept most sport boats in ports along the South Coast. When boats have been able to get out bottomfishing has been excellent. No reports coming in from sport boats fishing the Elk River fall Chinook ocean bubble fishery, which remains open until Nov. 30.
Large swells have prevented boats from participating. Anglers are reporting good rockfish numbers inside of Coos Bay. The best reportws are coming from anglers fishing from the tressel down to the Cribbs and any structure they can fish in between.
Rob from Basin Tackle in Charleston told me he was out recently and caught five different species of rockfish and a ling cod that weighed 15 pounds. Dark colored plastic baits on a 3/4-ounce jig head has been working well.
Surf perch fishing has been decent along local beaches. Always pay attention to swell height and changing forecasts this time of year.
Area shellfish: Crabbing has remained very good here in the bay at Bandon. Dock crabbing on Weber's Pier was good last weekend and boaters are still bringing in limits of Dungeness crab for us to cook.
Tony Roszkowski owns and operates Port O' Call (TonysCrabShack.com) on the Bandon waterfront. Hear more from Tony on "Hooked On Oregon" Thursdays on KWRO 630 AM. Email your report to tonyscrabshack7@gmail.com.