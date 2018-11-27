Local lakes: Trout fishing is starting to pick up again on Tenmile Lakes. Trout anglers are catching rainbow and cutthroat trout, some measuring up to 20 inches. Most of the coastal lakes on the South Coast have been stocked with holdover rainbow trout and fishing should remain decent.
Not much to report on the coastal lakes coho fishery. Tahkenitch Lake has been the only lake with any consistent coho action. The dam on Siltcoos River outlet has only been open for short periods of time due to low stream flows. Coho fishing at Tenmile Lakes has been tough as well. The coho are having a difficult time getting into and ascending Tenmile Creek. This week's rains should allow fish access to the lakes and up into their spawning grounds.
Local rivers: Last week's rain pushed some fresh Chinook into the Chetco River. With more rain coming this week, anglers are anticipating the gear restrictions to be lifted and more fresh fish entering the system.
Bank anglers and drift boaters reported catching fall Chinook on both the Elk and Sixes rivers last weekend. The first wave of fish moved up from the estuaries and were getting dark. Fresh Chinook have been following as both rivers rose and fell. Look for fishing to improve this week with more rain in the forecast.
Anglers are waiting for the start of the winter steelhead runs in the Coos, Coquille and Tenmile watersheds. The start to the season is still a couple of good rains away, but it's not too soon to check your gear and start to monitor the forecast.
Pacific Ocean, bays and beaches: When anglers have been able to get out on the ocean and bottom fish, fishing has been awesome. More anglers are starting to participate in the long leader fishery outside of 40 fathoms.
Anglers up in Winchester Bay have been posting pictures of impressive limits of fish taken from the Tenmile Reef (9 miles west of the Umpqua River bar).
Fishing for rockfish is still good inside of Coos Bay. Anglers fishing near the No. 1 and 7 can, reported excellent catches of black and copper rockfish last weekend. A slow presentation with light gear (3/4-ounce jib and plastic grub) has been working well.
When swells have been down, anglers fishing the surf have reported decent pink fin perch action. One angler reported catching a limit of 15 perch near the Bandon South Jetty beach recently.
Area shellfish: Crabbing in Coos Bay and Bandon was decent last weekend. Lots of holiday travelers got to have some crab for Thanksgiving. Soon the winter rains will chase the crab out of our bay, but for right now, you can still catch some nice quality Dungeness crab.
Crabbing from Cape Blanco to the California border remains closed due to high levels of domoic acid.
