Local lakes: Last weekend the Emerald Bass Club hosted Bassin' for Bucks out on Tenmile Lakes in Lakeside. The winning 5-fish total weight was just over 21 pounds and the big fish weighed in over 6 pounds.
Local angler Harry Bigham took second place with a 5-fish total weight of 19.56 pounds. Harry told me the fish were attacking black and blue jigs and that very few bass were taken on spinner baits or crank baits.
Most of the area lakes are producing nice rainbow trout catches. Dave from Bites on Tackle in Empire told me that trout fishing on Empire Lakes has slowed down due to lots of fishing pressure. Upper Empire Lake is scheduled to be restocked with trophy trout the week of May 27.
Local rivers: Spring Chinook numbers were down on both the lower Rogue and mainstem of the Umpqua River last weekend.
Local guide Bob Cobb 541-290-2602 took myself and grandsons Reef and Race Berry on a shad fishing trip last Sunday. We landed 85 shad and must have lost half as many reeling them in. We then moved down river to toss some crank baits for smallmouth bass and Race landed one that had to weigh 5 pounds the largest Bob had seen in the last 5 years.
Striped bass fishing on the Smith and Coquille rivers is starting to heat up. Anglers on the Smith River are catching stripers on Bomber Long A plugs with white and a read head being the number one color. Anglers on the Coquille are reporting taking a few bass on anchovies fished off of the river bottom. Remember ODFW lifted regulations on striped bass in Oregon, allowing anglers to take fish of any size or amount.
Pacific Ocean, beaches and bays: Strong northwest winds have been making it tough for anglers to get out for rockfish and ling cod. When conditions have been favorable, fishing has been great.
Today is the opening day of the 2019 spring all-depth halibut season. Winds are forecast to come down by Saturday, so let's hope for the best.
Jetty anglers in Coos Bay reported good black rockfish catches last weekend. The rockfish are feeding on crab spawn which can bring them up to the surface and easier to target.
Local angler Steve Hutchinson is leading the Bandon Surf Perch Derby with a pink fin just over 2 pounds. Last year's winner Scot Carmichael is in second place with a 1.90-pound pink fin. It's not too late to enter the derby, which runs the month of May. Just stop by before fishing to enter at Port O'Call in Old Town Bandon.
Area shellfish: A few crab are starting to re-enter the bay here in Bandon, but very few keeper-size crab are being caught.
Boaters in Coos Bay are still reporting good catches in the lower bay in 15 to 20 feet of water. Dock crabbing from the Charleston docks has been decent.
This week's minus tides should have plenty of bay clammers out on Coos Bay. Razor clamming is now open from Cape Blanco to the Columbia River.
Tony Roszkowski owns and operates Port O' Call (TonysCrabShack.com) on the Bandon waterfront. Hear more from Tony on "Hooked On Oregon" Thursdays on KWRO 630 AM. Email your report to tonyscrabshack7@gmail.com.