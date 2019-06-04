Local lakes: Rainbow trout fishing continues to be very good along the South Coast. Local angler Tamie Farinacci had a great day on Bradley Lake here in Bandon recently. Tamie landed 5 trout with the largest measuring 19 inches. Tamie caught her trophies on a Wedding Ring spinner tipped with a nightcrawler out of her one-person pontoon boat.
Peter Richardson reported catching his limit of rainbows in Garrison Lake out of Port Orford. His fish measured 12 to 16 inches in length and were caught on raw corn soaked in garlic.
Plenty of trout being caught up in Tenmile Lakes by anglers slow trolling Wedding Ring spinners.
With lake temperatures on the rise, largemouth bass and panfish are finishing up spawning and have been very aggressive. Anglers are catching bass on plastics, spinner baits and topwater baits. Most panfish are being caught on pieces of worms or small jigs.
A few crappie are starting to bite at Tugman State Park on Eel Lake.
Local rivers: Spring salmon fishing on the lower Rogue River was slow last weekend. As of last Saturday (June 1) anglers can now retain wild Chinook as part of their 2 fish limit..
Rick and Ellen Howard were on the river Saturday and managed to catch a wild Chinook anchored 15 miles upriver from the mouth.
Anglers are still reporting good striped bass action on the mainstem of the Coquille River. Boaters are having success slow trolling plugs and a few fish are starting to hit topwater baits. Bank anglers are still having success plunking pieces of anchovies.
Shad fishing is still strong on the mainstem of the Umpqua River near Sawyer's Rapids.
Pacific Ocean and beaches: Last week anglers fishing aboard the Prowler out of Bandon reported catching a nice grade of local rockfish. The weather has been rough for most smaller sport boats.
Today starts the next 3-day round of spring all-depth fixed halibut dates. The weather for the last two openings was not good, resulting in little effort or landings with plenty of quota left. Look for make up dates to be announced.
Here are the results from the May Surf Perch Derby. First place, 2.3 pounds, Conrad Jones $236 cash. Second place, 2.24 pounds, Scott Carmichel, $100 gift certificate. Third place, 2.20 pounds, Diana Swensen, $50 gift certificate. We would like to thank everyone for participating in this year's derby.
Area shellfish: Very few keeper-size Dungeness crab coming off of Weber's Pier in Bandon. We should start to see crabbing improve in the next 2 to 3 weeks.
Crabbers are still reporting decent catches of Dungeness and red rock crab from the piers and out on the bay near Charleston.
Plenty of clamming opportunities this week and weekend with a series of minus tides.
Tony Roszkowski owns and operates Port O' Call (TonysCrabShack.com) on the Bandon waterfront.