Next Monday (July 1) is the start to the 2019 Bandon Crab Derby hosted by Tony's Crab Shack in Old Town Bandon.
A total of 120 Dungeness crab will be tagged and released between July 1 and Sept. 15.
Cash and prizes will be awarded every two weeks. The grand prize of $1,000 will be awarded on Sunday, Sept. 15 during the Cranberry Festival.
Tony's Crab Shack will be donating $1,800 in cash prizes.
We would like to thank all the other businesses in Bandon that will be donating countless prizes as well. We want to thank Bob and Juanita Graville for taking care of all the logistics from gathering prizes to tagging and catching crab. I don't know what I would do without them. A big shoutout to Max Pollin for his help every year.
You don't need to enter to win, just catch a crab with a brass numbered tag and bring it in to the Crab Shack. For more information, call us at 541-347-2875.