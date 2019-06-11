Local lakes: We are still receiving good reports from anglers trout fishing on local lakes. Joe from The Bite's On tackle shop in Empire told me that some nice trophy trout are still being caught in Empire Lakes in the heart of Coos Bay. When it comes to families with kids, I believe Empire Lakes along with Powers Pond have the best and safest access.
Anglers trolling Tenmile Lakes for rainbows are still reporting good fishing. Catchy from Ringo's Lakeside Marina told me that lake temperatures have hit 70 degrees, which will start to push the trout down deep to find cooler water. The higher temps have helped keep the largemouth bass aggressive and fishing has been excellent. Plastic baits like Brush Hogs, Lizards and Senkos in watermelon and pumpkin colors have been deadly.
Local rivers: Spring salmon fishing has slowed on the lower Rogue River. With the higher river temperatures, anglers are starting to troll the bay as the Chinook begin to hold in the cooler water.
Anglers are still catching some nice striped bass on the mainstem of the Coquille River. One angler came by with a pair of bass that measured 23 inches in length. He caught his fish plunking anchovies in the Riverton area. The better fishing for stripers has been mornings before 10 a.m. and evenings from 7 p.m. until dark. According to local author Pete Heley, the hottest local fishery continues to be the Umpqua River shad. Most of the effort from boaters to bank anglers has been at Sawyer's Rapids.
The Umpqua River pink fin run has been improving with some larger fish showing up. Early mornings regardless of tides has been very good with less fishing pressure. Spawning usually runs through July and the best bait has been live sand shrimp.
Pacific Ocean: The weather for last week's spring all-depth halibut opener was better than the previous two, allowing for some anglers to get out and fish the ocean. Fishing was reported to be scratchy with an average success rate of 30 percent according to ODFW. Wayne Butler on The Prowler out of Bandon helped his clients catch some nice Pacific halibut out at the Bandon High Spot last week. The largest fish for the opener onboard the Prowler weighed in at 70 pounds.
This Friday at noon, the ODFW will announce the backup dates for the spring all-depth season.
The near-shore halibut season opened on June 1 and is recently open 7 days a week. Fishing for rockfish has been excellent when boaters have gotten out.
Area shellfish: A few keeper size Dungeness crab are starting to be caught off of Weber's Pier in Bandon. Crabbing out on Coos Bay has been decent for boaters in the lower bay.
The ODA and the ODFW announced the closure of razor clam harvesting from the south jetty of the Siuslaw River to Cape Blanco recently. Samples taken from the area indicated levels of domoic acid rose above acceptable levels. Razor clamming remains open from the Columbia River to the south jetty of the Siuslaw River.
Mussel harvesting, crabbing and bay clamming is open along the entire Oregon coast.
Tony Roszkowski owns and operates Port O' Call (TonysCrabShack.com) on the Bandon waterfront. Hear more from Tony on "Hooked On Oregon" Thursdays on KWRO 630 AM. Email your report to tonyscrabshack7@gmail.com.