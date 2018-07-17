Local lakes: Rainbow trout fishing has started to slow up on most smaller coastal lakes. Larger lakes like Tenmile still offer good trout fishing. One angler has been adding a 1-ounce weight to the rudder on his Ford Fender, which has allowed him to troll deep near the lake bottom. He recommends trolling slow this time of year and has been catching rainbows on a pink Wedding Ring spinner tipped with a whole nightcrawler.
Largemouth bass and panfish like bluegill, crappie and yellow perch fishing has been excellent on the South Coast. Local angler Gary Vonderhoe caught 28 yellow perch out on Tenmile Lakes recently. He caught his perch on the deepwater side of the weedline jigging a spoon tipped with a nightcrawler. He also hooked and landed a nice largemouth jigging for perch.
Local rivers: Salmon fishing on the lower Rogue River at Gold Beach has heated back up again. Anglers trolling the bay last Sunday reported good catches of Chinook. The fish are spread out through the bay with early mornings producing along with incoming to high tide. Chinook between 30 to 40 pounds have been taken in recent days.
Anglers striper fishing the mainstem of the Coquille River reported good fishing last weekend. if you are lucky, a good size school of fish has been feeding in the lower river between Rocky Point and Riverton.
A few Chinook salmon have been taken near the tops of the jetties in Coos Bay. The salmon are chasing bait coming in and out with the tides.
Chinook fishing was slow last weekend inside Winchester Bay and on the lower Umpqua River. Fishing should start to pick up in the next couple of weeks. A few boats are starting to troll the bay here in Bandon, but no fish have been reported to us so far.
Pacific Ocean: Bottom fishing has been good along the South Coast when anglers have been able to get out. Morning minus tides and windy conditions have kept most sport boats in port recently. Last week two sport boats returned to por with a total of 80 albacore tuna. The tuna have ben 30 to 50 miles west of Charleston.
When weather has permitted boaters out of Charleston and Winchester Bay have reported good catches of fin-clipped coho salmon with an occasional King mixed in.
Coho anglers are fishing a 10-ounce cannon ball sinker attached to their rudder with a fish flash and a herring.
The spring all-depth halibut season is now closed. There was not enough quota left from the last opener. The summer all-depth season opens Aug. 3 and 4 with an initial quota of 53,866 pounds. This fishery is open every other Friday and Saturday until Oct. 31 or when the quota is met.
Area shellfish: Crabbing off of Weber's Pier here in town has been fair. Crabbers are averaging 2 to 4 keepers per outing. Local boaters are catching limits of nice Dungeness out in the lower bay. Last Saturday, Craig Bashford of Bandon won $100 cash in the first Crab Derby drawing. Gift certificates from the Toy Room and Esscents Gift Shop were also awarded.
The next drawing will be Saturday, July 28 at 4 p.m. at Tony's Crab Shack.
Thanks to Bob and Juanita Graville and Max Pulin, 24 more crab were tagged for the derby last weekend.
Tony Roszkowski owns and operates Port O' Call (TonysCrabShack.com) on the Bandon waterfront. Hear more from Tony on "Hooked On Oregon" Thursdays on KWRO 630 AM. Email your report to tonyscrabshack7@gmail.com.