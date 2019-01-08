Local lakes: Last Thursday approximately 300 rainbow trout averaging 18 inches were stocked in Garrison Lake in Port Orford. Bank anglers can find access at the 12th St. or Pine Hurst boat ramps and off Paradise Point Road. Slow trolling a Wedding Ring spinnner tipped with a night crawler is a sure bet for boaters looking to fish the lake. Once you locate a fish or get a strike, work that area because the trout will suspend and school up in the cold water.
Arizona Pond south of Port Orford was recently stocked as well with trophy-size trout. Remember the pond is for youth anglers 17 and under.
Cathy from Ringo's Lakeside Marina on Tenmile Lakes told me that largemouth bass fishing has been decent for this time of year. The bass have been hitting suspended plugs, like Rapalas and Z-Raps. Anglers are also catching some nice chunky yellow perch on nightcrawlers and perch bellies.
Local rivers: Roland down at The Chetco Outdoor Store, told me that winter steelhead fishing on the Chetco River has bee decent. They are starting to see better numbers of hatchery fish showing up in the past week. Anglers plunking near The Social Security bar have been having success on flame/chartreuse Spin Glos.
Fishing for winter steelhead on the Elk and Sixes rivers has been slow. With more rain in the forecast this week, both rivers should be fishable.
The run of winter steelhead on the Coquille River has been low in numbers so far this season. We should start seeing some better fishing soon as the river rises and drops.
Tanya from the South Coast Shuttle Service is actively working with driftboaters fishing the south fork. You can contact her at 541-290-7192.
Anglers were catching a few hatchery steelhead on the west and east forks of the Millicoma River until the river dropped to low and clear conditions. As rivers rise this week, look for fishing to heat back up again.
Anglers also have reported catching a few steelhead in Tenmile Creek near the mouth of Eel Creek.
Pacific Ocean: Rough ocean conditions have kept the sport fleet in ports along the South Coast.
There will be some changes to the bottomfish regulations for 2019.
In the offshore long leader fishery, retention of two additional species will be allowed - the blue rockfish and the Deacon rockfish.
During the nearshore seasonal depth restriction, angling for bottomfish will be allowed out to the 40-fathom line (rather than the 30-fathom line) and the restriction begins one month later on May 1, (rather than April 1). All other bottomfish regulations remain the same as 2018. Anglers fishing inside of Coos Bay for rockfish reported decent catches of black rockfish and greenling last weekend.
Area shellfish: Last weekend one boat brought in 60 Dungeness crab on Saturday and 16 more on Sunday for us to cook and clean. They were crabbing up in Coos Bay near the jetties.
Andy from The Bites On tackle shop told me that he and his family caught some nice crab from the deepwater docks just south of the Charleston Bridge in the South Slough last weekend.
They are still picking up a few crab from Webers Pier in Bandon, but the numbers have slowed down.
Tony Roszkowski owns and operates Port O' Call (TonysCrabShack.com) on the Bandon waterfront. Hear more from Tony on "Hooked On Oregon" Thursdays on KWRO 630 AM. Email your report to tonyscrabshack7@gmail.com.