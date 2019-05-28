Local lakes: This Saturday and Sunday is Free Fishing Weekend in Oregon. No license is required to fish, crab or clam. Events this weekend held around southern Oregon give families an opportunity to try their hand at landing a trout.
In Coos County there is an event at Eel Lake in Tugman State Park on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. In Curry County, two events will be held, one at Arizona Pond and one at Libby Pond. For more information call David Chambers at 541-332-7025.
Cool lake temperatures have kept the rainbow trout on the bite along the South Coast. This week, the ODFW is scheduled to re-stock Upper Empire Lake with 1,000 trophy-size trout, South Tenmile Lake with 3,000 legal-size and Arizona Pond with 800 legal-and 250 trophy-size rainbow trout.
Warm water species like blue gill, crappie and largemouth bass have been getting very active. Local angler and grandson Reef Berry landed a pretty 3-pound largemouth bass on a white spinner bait last Sunday on Laurel Lake.
A private bass club tournament on Tenmile Lakes last weekend, and the winning boat had a five-fish total weight of 18.5 pounds.
Local rivers: Many of the area's rivers and streams re-opened to trout fishing recently. Anglers are allowed to keep two trout per day with an 8-inch minimum length.
The lower Sixes and the Elk River are good spots to try for a cutthrout trout early in the season.
Anglers are still reporting decent spring Chinook fishing on the lower Rogue River. Every other day schools of salmon have been entering the river and boaters anchored near Elephant Rock have been having success. Some anglers are adding krill powder to their bait brine and finding it has made a difference.
We are still receiving great reports on our striped bass fishery on the mainstem of the Coquille River. Most of the action has been between Riverton and Arago. Bank anglers are plunking chunks of anchovies, and boaters are trolling or plunking bait as well. Most of the fish have been running 15 to 24 inches with occasional fish above 30 inches.
Anglers are picking up some shad on the Coquille River just above the town of Coquille. Local angler Victor Strickland landed 16 shad on a recent trip. The Umpqua River shad run is in full swing with anglers reporting catches of 50 or more fish near Sawyer's Rapids.
Pacific Ocean, bays & beaches: The pinkfin perch run is happening in Winchester Bay with boaters reporting limits of fish taken. Diana Swenson is still leading the May Surf Perch Derby with a 2.2-pound pink fin perch. Tomorrow is the final day of the derby and we would like to thank all the participants. We will share the final results next week.
Today starts the next three-day spring all-depth halibut opener. Saturday is opening day to the near shore halibut season, which runs through Oct. 31, seven days a week or when the quota is met. Conditions have been tough, but when anglers have gotten out, bottom fishing has been excellent.
Area shellfish: A couple of visiting crabbers caught 5 nice Dungeness crab from Weber's Pier in Bandon on Memorial Day. The better crabbing has still been in the lower sections of Coos Bay. The entire Oregon coast is open for recreational crabbing.
This Saturday starts a nine-day series of minus tides on the South Coast. Bay clamming up along Cape Arago Highway and in Charleston has been excellent. Razor clams are still open from Cape Blanco to the Columbia River.
Tony Roszkowski owns and operates Port O' Call (TonysCrabShack.com) on the Bandon waterfront. Hear more from Tony on "Hooked On Oregon" Thursdays on KWRO 630 AM. Email your report to tonyscrabshack7@gmail.com.