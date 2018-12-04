Local lakes: Recent rain have helped move some coho salmon up into Tenmile, Siltcoos and Tahkenitch lakes. Coho can now enter and navigate Tenmile Creek to reach the lakes. Tahkenitch Lake should receive some new coho, and there should be enough water coming down the Siltcoos River to make the fish ladder usable should they close the dam gates again.
Anglers reported slow coho fishing on Tenmile Lakes last weekend. Some anglers switched over trolling for rainbow trout and reported good action.
Cathy from Ringo's Lakeside Marina told me that fishing for yellow perch on Tenmile has remained good for boaters and bank anglers fishing the county pier in Lakeside.
Local rivers: Last week the ODFW lifted gear restrictions for the Chetco and Winchuck rivers due to significant rainfall. The rivers are open for winter steelhead and fall Chinook for the remainder of the year. Fall Chinook fishing has been fair with many anglers switching over to plunking for winter steelhead. Two good spots to plunk on the Chetco are Loeb Park and the Social Security Hole.
Elk River anglers are reminded to release unharmed any radio-tagged fall Chinook salmon caught this season.
ODFW is conducting a research project tagging up to 100 hatchery and wild fall Chinook below Elk River Hatchery. Radio tags can often be mistaken for leaders as only the antenna is visible protruding from the fish's mouth. ODFW encourages anglers to check carefully as it is illegal to harvest these fish.
Fishing was good on the Elk and Sixes rivers for a couple of days last week. Since the rivers have started to clear again, fishing for fall Chinook has been slow.
Pacific Ocean, bays and beaches: Large swells have kept most sport boats in ports along the South Coast.
The swell has also churned up sediment inside of Coos Bay and has made catching rockfish inside the bay difficult. Anglers have been reporting decent surp perch fishing up on Horsfall Beach, and along Bullards Stare Park beach in Bandon.
Area shellfish: Sport crabbing reopened in the ocean last Saturday, Dec. 1. Boaters crabbing up in Coos Bay reported decent crabbing from the jetties up to Clam island. Dock crabbers in Charleston and Empire are catching big red rock crab along with a few legal Dungeness crab. The fresh water from recent rains is starting to affect the crabbing in the lower bay near Bandon. A few Dungeness crab are still being caught, but the next good rain event should slow things down.
Tony Roszkowski owns and operates Port O' Call (TonysCrabShack.com) on the Bandon waterfront. Hear more from Tony on "Hooked On Oregon" Thursdays on KWRO 630 AM. Email your report to tonyscrabshack7@gmail.com.