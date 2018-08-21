Local lakes: Rainbow trout fishing on most coastal lakes including Tenmile Lakes has slowed down with the best fishing still being in the early mornings. Anglers should focus on fishing in deeper cooler water.
Fishing for largemouth bass and panfish has remained good along the South Coast. Bass fishing has been good near lake outlets where food is plentiful. Cathy from Ringo's Lakeside Marina told me that largemouth bass fishing was good last week during cloudy conditions on Tenmile Lakes. yellow perch fishing on Tenmile has been excellent. Boaters fishing on the deep water side of the weedlines have been hooking fish in 7- to 15-feet of water. Plenty of action on the county boat docks for those without a boat.
Local rivers: Fall Chinook fishing on the lower Rogue River at Gold Beach continues to be good. Lots of salmon in the 20-pound range being caught with lots of jack salmon mixed in. Jim Carey from the Rogue Outdoor Store told us that an average of 140 boats can be seen fishing in the bay at one time. Upriver near Agness anglers are catching a few adult summer steelhead along with plenty of 2 1/2 pounders.
Fishing for fall Chinook on the lower Coquille River has been fair to good.
With the windy conditions last weekend, anglers have been focusing in the Rocky Point area. A few fish in the 30-pound range have been taken with one 45-pound Chinook reported last week. Anglers are also hooking an occasional striped bass when trolling for salmon.
Striped bass anglers are catching fish on a variety of plugs, swim baits or plunking anchovies or sardines. The best striper bass action has come on early morning or evening low tides.
A few Chinook salmon along with an occasional California halibut are being caught up in Coos Bay. One angler caught a California halibut that weighed in at 30 pounds last week.
Most anglers are catching Chinook from the chip pile up to the U.S. Highway 101 bridge.
Fall Chinook fishing on the lower Umpqua River has been hit or miss. Anglers are trolling from the mouth up to the Highway 101 bridge.
Pacific Ocean: Starting last Saturday anglers may no longer retain cabezon as part of their daily rockfish limit.
As weather has permitted, anglers continue to report good catches of rockfish and ling cod.
Anglers out of the Port of Bandon participating in the offshore long leader fishery are reporting excellent catches of canary and yellowtail rockfish. The daily bag limit for this fishery is 10 fish. Local anglers are finding suspended fish just outside the 40 fathom line in 260 feet of water.
The summer all-depth halibut season reopened last Friday and Saturday. There was no effort out of the Port of Bandon because of the rough ocean conditions. There will be an update by noon this Friday (Aug. 24) as to how much quota remains for the fishery going forward.
Fishing has been good for anglers halibut fishing the nearshore fishery inside 40 fathoms. Based on landings through Aug. 5, approximately 7,500 pounds or 29 percent of the allocation remains.
Anglers have been having the best success on albacore tuna approximately 40 to 60 miles off shore out of Winchester Bay, Charleston and Bandon. On a recent trip Mike Berry, Race Berry and Craig Paulson returned to port with a score of 28 albacore.
Area shellfish: Dungeness crab fishing in Bandon has remained excellent. Boaters and dock crabbers reported good catches last week. The best dock crabbing on Bandon's Weber's Pier has been early mornings regardless of tides. This Saturday (Aug. 25) at 4 p.m. will be the next $100 cash drawing at Tony's Crab Shack for the Bandon Crab Derby.
Tony Roszkowski owns and operates Port O' Call (TonysCrabShack.com) on the Bandon waterfront. Hear more from Tony on "Hooked On Oregon" Thursdays on KWRO 630 AM. Email your report to tonyscrabshack7@gmail.com.